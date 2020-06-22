Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Extensively driven by the outburst of passenger traffic and improvement in the global economy, air traffic management market trends are foreseeing major upgradations in the recent times.



Highly inclined focus on the technological developments such as the use of artificial intelligence and digitalization is spurring the product demand and providing an impetus to the global air traffic management industry trends.



Key players that operate within the air traffic management market competitive outlook include Thales Group, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Harris Corporation, ADACEL, Inmarsat Aviation, Frequentis, Indra Sistemas, NATS, Park Air Systems and Saab AB that bolster their capabilities in research and development to create innovative solutions by incorporating advanced technologies.



For instance, Park Air Systems which is a subsidiary to Northrop Grumman in the U.K., reportedly deployed Sapphire ATM Communication System to four of the remote stations in Poland. The four new systems have been delivered to the Polish Air Navigation Service Agency and will be serving the Warsaw Fredric Chopin Airport.



Major regulatory bodies like the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been administrating the operations of air traffic management all across the region. These authorities have primarily been aiming to provide the customers with enhanced air traffic management facilities on account of the increasing passenger demand.



The airports are focused on providing services pertaining to advanced air traffic control and upgrading the preexisting systems, bolstering air traffic management market forecast.



Increasing adoption of latest technologies and growing application of AI, 4D trajectory prediction systems and other technologies is resulting in continuous advancements in air traffic control systems. These systems offer important services at airports such as clearance for airplane landing and takeoff. They are also responsible for providing instructions for aircrafts and personnel on the ground. A major role of air traffic control systems is help avoid any collision with other aircrafts and equipment both in air and on the ground. Air traffic control system segment in air traffic management market is projected to grow at more than 3% up to 2025.



In terms of geographical expansion, Asia Pacific is projected to hold significant share of the global air traffic management market due to the growing number of investments for new airports in several countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.



Emerging economies across the region have resulted in booming cargo movement and passenger traffic across the region. Leading aircraft manufacturers have substantial backlog of new airplane orders, indicating a vast future potential.



The authorities handling airports have been consistently investing in the development of infrastructure of the existing airports in order to support the rise in rising cargo and passenger movements. This will provide lucrative opportunities air traffic management market outlook, with considerably increased need for handling large aircrafts.



