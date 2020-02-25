Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- This AIR TREATMENT report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global market and includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in the market. It intends to supply an entire 360-degree perspective of this market concerning cutting edge technology, key advancement, drivers and restraints and prospective trends with impact analysis.



Air treatment market is estimated to grow to an estimated value of USD 32.21 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026



This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers. This Air Treatment report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market Are Freudenberg & Co. KG, Donaldson Company Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP and others



Air Treatment report provides a valuable source of insightful for business strategists and competitive analysis of the global market. It provides industry overview with the growth analysis and futuristic cost.



This Air Treatment research report guides you to overcome the upcoming obstacles in the business. Various Analytic tools like SWOT analysis, Porters five force analysis, PESTLE Analysis are utilized to gain the relevant information of the market.



Further, this report classifies the AIR TREATMENT market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.



Global Air Treatment Market By Product (Dust Collectors, Fume/Smoke Collectors, Engine Exhaust Systems, Mist Eliminators, Fire and Emergency Exhaust Systems, Others), By Technology (HEPA Filters, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, UV Filters, Ionic Filters, Conventional Filters), By Application (Exhaust Air, Compressed Air), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper, Commercial, Residential)



Scope of the Report



Report Metric Details

Years considered for providing market size 2019–2026

Base year considered 2018

Forecast period 2020–2026

Forecast units Value (USD) in million/billion

Segments covered Product, Service, and Vertical

Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW

Companies covered Ahlstrom-Munksjö, MANN+HUMMEL, Cummins Inc., Camfil, Atlas Copco AB, Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Unilever, Foxconn Electronics Inc., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAMSUNG, LG., Panasonic Corporation, De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Winix Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Emerson Electric Co., Alticor Inc., Electrolux, and Hengst SE.



Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:



Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the AIR TREATMENT market.



Key Developments in the Market:



In July 2018, MANN+HUMMEL announced that they had agreed to acquire Tri-Dim Filter Corporation. This acquisition will further expand the geographical presence of MANN+HUMMEL expanding their capabilities in the air & water filtration business for the USA and Canada region.

In March 2018, Atlas Copco AB announced that they had acquired Walker Filtration Ltd., with the company focused on development of equipments utilized in the treatment of air, gas and vacuum. This acquisition will help in expanding the presence of Atlas Copco AB and capabilities. They will be incorporated into Atlas Copco AB's Compressor Technique business area.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Part 01: Air Treatment Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Air Treatment Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Air Treatment Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Air Treatment Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Air Treatment Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Air Treatment Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Air Treatment Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Air Treatment by Countries

