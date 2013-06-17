"Air Treatment Products in Colombia" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Air Treatment Products in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Many of the appliances categorised under air treatment products tend to use a lot of energy when in use. In Colombia, energy prices vary from city to city. In the cities on the Atlantic Coast where the weather is very hot, air treatment appliances such as air conditioners and cooling fans are essential household equipment. As utility bills in these cities can be quite high, the leading retailers of air conditioners in this part of Colombia now tend to stock only high-efficiency air...
Euromonitor International's Air Treatment Products in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers, Other Air Treatment Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
