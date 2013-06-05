Air Treatment Products in the Philippines - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Air treatment products recorded volume growth of 8% in 2012. This relatively strong performance can be attributed to the growth in new dwellings, higher disposable incomes, an increase in the number of brands and models in the market, and the availability of attractive and flexible payment options such as zero interest and "buy now, pay later" schemes, which are offered by major banks and chained electronics and appliance specialist retailers.
Euromonitor International's Air Treatment Products in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers, Other Air Treatment Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Air Treatment Products in the Czech Republic
- Air Treatment Products in Saudi Arabia
- Air Treatment Products in Austria
- Air Treatment Products in Indonesia
- Air Treatment Products in Singapore
- Air Treatment Products in the United Kingdom
- Air Treatment Products in Colombia
- Air Treatment Products in Portugal
- Air Treatment Products in Egypt
- Air Treatment Products in Russia