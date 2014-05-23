Fast Market Research recommends "Air Treatment Products in the US" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- In 2013, many parts of the US experienced record-breaking rainfall, following a drought in 2012. The unseasonably wet year helped push dehumidifier sales, with double-digit growth in volume and value. In 2013, dehumidifiers increased by 11% in volume,to 1 million units, while current value growth was 14%,to nearly US$200 million. The government programme to better the environment through consumer appliances is making an impact within dehumidifiers. Energy Star is a rating that consumers are...
Euromonitor International's Air Treatment Products in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers, Other Air Treatment Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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