New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Air Treatment Products in Turkey"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The Saudi government greatly increased its focus on energy efficiency during the review period, notably forming the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (SEEC) in 2010. This board developed energy efficiency labels in the latter half of the review period, with these becoming mandatory for all air conditioners imported into Saudi Arabia or produced in the country from September 2013. From January 2014, all air conditioners sold via retail outlets in Saudi Arabia must meanwhile carry these labels. Each star on the label represents 5% energy saving, with a four star label thus offering 20% saving or a six star label indicating 30% energy saving. The label also indicates the year of production, brand, model number, annual energy consumption (Kw/hr), percentage of energy efficiency and cooling capacity. Window air conditioners must have a rating of three stars or above, while split air conditioners initially had a minimum four star rating.
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Competitive Landscape
Ibrahim Shaker was the clear leader in air treatment products throughout the review period and accounted for close to 29% retail volume share in 2013. This company benefits from representing the LG brand in Saudi Arabia, with this brand having a strong reputation for power, durability and energy efficiency. LG also continued to benefit from strong new product development throughout the review period.
Industry Prospects
Energy efficiency concerns are expected to have a more marked impact on air conditioners during the forecast period. The start of the forecast period notably marks the point at which energy efficiency labels will become mandatory for all air conditioners sold via retail channels in Saudi Arabia, with minimum energy efficiency levels also coming into force for window and split air conditioners at this time. In addition, minimum energy efficiency standards for air conditioners will be further increased from January 2015, with window units being required to have a four star rating and split air conditioners to have a six star rating.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Air Treatment Products industry in Saudi Arabia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Air Treatment Products industry in Saudi Arabia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Air Treatment Products in Saudi Arabia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
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