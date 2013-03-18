Air-Trekkers.com Sells World Famous Extreme Jumping Stilts at Discounted Prices

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- New toys and sports equipment come out every year. But toys that are genuinely fun to play with will last a lifetime. A new piece of sporting equipment called Air Trekkers aims to leave a lasting legacy on the world by offering extreme jumping stilt action to kids and thrill-seeking adults.



Air Trekkers are the latest craze to hit the extreme sporting world. Air Trekkers are specialized jumping stilts that propel wearers several feet into the air. An experienced ‘jumper’ can leap nine feet into the air before coming to rest safely back on their stilts.



The secret to the stilts is that they flex on contact with the ground and propel wearers back up into the air. When the stilts come into contact with the ground, they provide a soft, cushioned landing and allow the wearer to string together multiple tricks or moves.



An Air-Trekkers spokesperson explained just a few of the fun things wearers can do once they strap the stilts onto their feet:



“Our customers keep coming up with new and exciting ways to blow our minds with jumping stilts. Many people enjoy running around a basketball court with their stilts on and dunking balls on hoops that are normally far too high. Other people jump over obstacles, do flips, or perform all sorts of other tricks.”



There are currently three Air Trekkers models available through Air-Trekkers.com. An adult Air-Trekkers CZ model aims to bring the world of stunt jumping to thrill-seeking adults, while a youth model combines fun with safety to create an adrenaline-pumping experience. Finally, an extreme model pushes the boundaries of stilt jumping to new limits.



But Air Trekkers are more than just toys. As the spokesperson explains, Air Trekkers are an elegantly-designed piece of technology that took time and effort to create:



“We’ve put thousands of hours of research into building, perfecting, and testing every one of our products. We see our work as a perfect combination of human power and bionics. It’s a futuristic piece of sporting equipment that anybody can purchase today.”



Each Air Trekker comes with specially-fitted bindings as well as secure calf cuffs and padding. Safety is a priority for the sporting equipment company, and the goal is to help wearers leap higher and higher while ensuring they are as safe as possible.



Air-Trekkers.com is about more than just selling extreme jumping stilts. The website also features a number of articles on its blog that aim to help jumpers get the most out of their new toys. One article explains how to become an advanced jumper, for example, while another shows prospective jumpers exactly how to get the best deal on whatever type of model they wish to purchase.



About Air-Trekkers.com

Air-Trekkers.com sells jumping stilts, a revolutionary new piece of sporting equipment that allows wearers to leap up to 9 feet into the air. Wearers are propelled safely into the air by the springing action of the stilts before coming to rest safely back on their stilts. For more information, please visit: http://www.air-trekkers.com