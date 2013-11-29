Air-Tro Heating and Air Conditioning Announces Honeywell Ultraviolet Air Purifier Giveaway

Monrovia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- It has been shown that the air inside most people’s homes can be even more polluted than outdoor air. This can aggravate conditions such as asthma, allergies and respiratory problems, and spur the growth of mold which can lead to serious health issues. Air-Tro Inc., a full-service HVAC contractor in the Los Angeles area is sponsoring a Honeywell Air Purifier Giveaway, offering Southern California residents an opportunity to win a Honeywell Ultraviolet Air Purifier with AirBRIGHT Odor Absorption by connecting with Air-Tro on Facebook. The system is Honeywell’s most advanced and is the same technology hospitals use for clean air.



The Honeywell UV Air Purifier with AirBRIGHT Odor Absorption is installed right in a home’s ductwork where bacteria breed and grow. It’s specifically designed to help create a healthy indoor environment by reducing airborne odors, toxic chemical vapors, germs and mold in the home. These air quality systems are highly recommended for: families that suffer from allergies; homes in dry climates where windows are closed during winter; homes with odors caused by pets, cooking and other sources; and homes with AC ductwork that needs frequent cleaning.



The system uses ultraviolet light – a proven air cleaning solution used in hospitals, restaurants and other places where clean air is important. Not only does it improve indoor air quality, it also helps a home’s AC system work more efficiently. The basic UV air purification system employs a low-voltage, energy-saving UV light for coil and air treatment to reduce and prevent the mold buildup which contributes to an HVAC system’s inefficiency. In addition to mold reduction in the airstream, the advanced system offers the extra benefit of the AirBRIGHT odor-eliminating solution, which converts VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) into CO2 for fresher, odorless air.



Air-Tro’s contest begins at 7:00 am PT on November 26, 2013 and ends at 11:59 pm PT on December 26, 2013. People can enter on Facebook once each day and get extra entries when they tweet or get their Facebook friends to enter and become fans of Air-Tro.



About Air-Tro, Inc.

Air-Tro, Inc. Air Conditioning and Heating has been taking care of the San Gabriel Valley since 1969. The all-in-one, full-service company provides factory trained technicians, state of the art diagnostics and equipment as well as the leading brands and parts for custom installs, repairs and maintenance. The award-winning company is widely known for their quality, speed and unparalleled customer support. For more information visit: http://www.airtro.com/



Air-Tro, Inc. Heating and Air Conditioning

1630 S. Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016

Phone (626) 357-3535 Fax (626) 358-9580

License Number 258228