Air-Tro Wins LA Times Best of California Readers' Choice Award

Air-Tro, Inc. a heating and air conditioning repair company known for its superior customer service, has won an LA Times' Best of Southern California Readers' Choice Award 2012. "We were delighted to learn that Air-Tro wins this prestigious award," said Bob Helbing, president of Air-Tro, Inc.



The full-service HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) company solves air conditioner problems for commercial and residential customers throughout Greater Los Angeles as well as the metro areas of Riverside and San Bernardino County.



The LA Times Best of Southern California Readers’ Choice Award 2012 is yet another tribute to Air-Tro, Inc. Earlier this year the HVAC repair, installation and maintenance company won the 2012 San Gabriel Valley’s Best Air Conditioning & Heating Award. The company also was named Contractor of the Year in 2011 by the Air Conditioning Contractors Association and is a five-time winner of the Angie’s List Super Service Award. “We believe the truest measure of our success is customer satisfaction,” Helbing said.



Since 1969, Air-Tro, Inc. has been providing outstanding quality, craftsmanship and comfort to the San Gabriel Valley. In-house mechanical engineers create highly efficient systems that lower energy costs and reduce carbon footprints. The company can manufacture and install a custom duct system and equipment quickly and efficiently. New heating and air conditioning systems are custom-designed to customer specifications and Air-Tro technicians are licensed to do electrical and plumbing as needed.



Residential HVAC system repairs and installations also are performed quickly and correctly the first time. The company is highly experienced in installing and maintaining air quality systems, too.



Commercial HVAC systems for manufacturing facilities, office and apartment buildings as well as government, commercial and private institutions receive priority repair and can be enhanced with range of specialty products and services.



