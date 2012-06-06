Monrovia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Air-Tro, Inc. Heating & Air Conditioning is proud to announce that they have won the San Gabriel Valley’s Reader’s Choice Award in the category of Air Conditioning and Heating.



The full-service HVAC system repair, installation and maintenance company serves commercial and residential customers throughout the Greater Los Angeles area as well as the metro areas of Riverside and San Bernardino County.



Since its founding by John Helbing in 1969, Air-Tro, Inc. Heating & Air Conditioning has been providing superior craftsmanship, quality and comfort to the San Gabriel Valley. That tradition has been carried on by his sons Tony and Bob Helbing. As Air-Tro wins San Gabriel Valley's Best Air Conditioning & Heating Award, it joins the company’s other recent acknowledgements of quality service such as Contractor of the Year in 2011 by the Air Conditioning Contractors Association and five-time winner of the Angie's List Super Service Award. “We are thrilled with this latest award as we feel the truest measure of our success is customer satisfaction,” said Air-Tro, Inc. Heating & Air Conditioning President Bob Helbing.



In-house mechanical engineers create highly efficient systems that lower energy costs and reduce carbon footprints aided by top quality HVAC products from Aprilaire, Honeywell, and USA Totaline Thermostats. The company can manufacture and install a custom duct system and equipment in one pass. New heating and air conditioning systems are custom designed to customer specifications and their technicians are licensed to do electrical and plumbing as needed.



Air-Tro’s factory-trained technicians have more than ten years of field experience and are Bonded and insured. Thirty high-tech radio dispatched trucks with real-time GPS reporting and dispatching are fully loaded for any emergency while the warehouse provides support via a large inventory of only the finest equipment and parts.



Residential HVAC system repairs and installs are performed quickly and correctly the first time regardless of brand while scheduled maintenance plans and state-of-the-art air diagnostic tools ensure the right amount of cooling and heating. The company is also highly experienced in air quality systems that deliver clean, fresh air to any commercial, industrial or residential site.



Commercial HVAC systems for manufacturing facilities, office and apartment buildings as well as government, commercial and private institutions enjoy the same services plus priority repair and a range of specialty services. “We are proud of our high marks for speed, professionalism, courtesy, fair pricing and quality work as everything we do is aimed at making our customers comfortable,” said Helbing. For more information, please visit http://www.airtro.com



About Air-Tro, Inc. Heating & Air Conditioning

Air-Tro, Inc. Heating & Air Conditioning has been taking care of the San Gabriel Valley since 1969. The all-in-one full-service company provides factory-trained technicians, state-of-the-art diagnostics and equipment as well as the leading brands and parts for custom installs, repairs and maintenance. The award-winning company is widely known for their quality, speed and unparalleled customer support.



Air-Tro, Inc. Heating & Air Conditioning

1630 S. Myrtle Avenue - Monrovia, CA 91016

Phone (626) 357-3535 - Fax (626) 358-9580

License Number 258228