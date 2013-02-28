Air-Tro's Bob Helbing Elected President of Institute of Heating and Air Conditioning Industries

Monrovia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Across the world, trade associations support their employees by providing education, promoting excellent practices, furthering industries, and representing them in government.



Founded in 1969, Air-Tro, Inc. has dedicated itself to upholding the standards of the air conditioning and heating industry. The company is an environmentally aware business that designs, installs, repairs, and maintains air conditioning and heating systems across California. Air-Tro, Inc. is represented by The Institute of Heating and Air Conditioning Industries (IHACI), one of the most prestigious trade associations today.



Recently, Air-Tro, Inc. announced that their chief executive officer, Bob Helbing, was elected president of IHCAI in January 2013. Helbing, a third-generation engineer and fourth-generation contractor, is honored to receive this distinction. As president of IHCAI, he plans to continue building the value of the heating and cooling industry by meeting the needs of its employees, stakeholders, and the community.



“I want to work with the IHACI Board to find more opportunities for its members,” said Helbing in a recent interview. “IHACI members have demonstrated their commitment to the industry, and they want to do what’s right. I want to make certain that they are the beneficiaries of our efforts.”



Helbing will serve as president of IHCAI for the next two years. His leadership at Air-Tro, Inc. has resulted in the company winning multiple awards, such as Reader’s Choice and Commercial Contractor of the Year. Helbing also applied himself to helping Air-Tro, Inc. recover from the recession, making 2012 one of the most successful years for the company.



“I’m hoping good fortune applies to IHACI, its members, and the HVAC industry as a whole,” said Helbing. “We’ve weathered a big storm, but clear sailing seems to be ahead for the industry.”



Individuals with any questions, comments, or concerns are encouraged to contact Air-Tro, Inc. via phone or the form available on the company’s website.



About Air-Tro, Inc.

Air-Tro, Inc. Air Conditioning & Heating has been taking care of the San Gabriel Valley since 1969. The full-service company provides factory-trained technicians, state of the art diagnostics and equipment, as well as the leading brands and parts for custom installs, repairs, and maintenance. Air-Tro, Inc. provides services in the heating, cooling, electrical, and plumbing fields, and the award-winning company is widely known for their quality, speed and unparalleled customer support. For more information, please visit http://www.airtro.com