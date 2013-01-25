Air Water Life Offering Special Financing on Popular Product

Chatsworth, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- AirWaterLife.com, the online supplier of high quality water ionizer products and more, is offering a special financing plan for their popular Aqua-Ionizer Deluxe 7.0 Water Ionizer. The financing special is designed to mitigate the initial cost of the popular water ionizer by breaking it down into a few easy payments. This comes as good news to customers seeking payment solutions on the best-in-class water ionizers on the Internet.



The special financing offer works with a down payment of $360. Upon receiving the initial payment, Air Water Life will ship the 7-plate Aqua-Ionizer Deluxe 7.0 Water Ionizer directly to the customer’s house. The rest of the cost will be billed to the credit card over two months, for $295 each month. AirWaterLife.com is excited to offer this special financing program to help customers attain their Aqua-Ionizer Deluxe 7.0. They can immediately enjoy the benefits of alkaline water ionizer systems with the most durable and energy efficient water ionizers on the Internet.



Air Water Life is dedicated to supplying the highest quality and most innovative water ionizers on earth. Their 7-plate Aqua-Ionizer Deluxe 7.0 Water Ionizer is known around the world for its reliability and multiple healthy water options, including 4 ionized alkaline water presets, water purifiers, and acidic water presets. In addition, AirWaterLife.com offers supplies, valuable information and more. The special financing offer is slated to benefit customers immediately, to make Air Water Life’s water ionizer a reality in customer’s homes.



About Air Water Life

Headquartered in Chatsworth, California, AirWaterLife.com is a division of their parent company Real Spirit USA, Inc. Founded by long-time friends and business partners Richard Mayer and Dr. Malcolm Currie in 1995, they are an innovative-consumer products development group. Real Spirit USA is dedicated to advancing their brand names, such as Advanced PureLiving, Advanced PureAir, Air Water Life and Ultra-pure. Air Water Life is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art, high performance water ionization products at low online prices. For more information, visit http://www.airwaterlife.com or follow them on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or Tumblr.