Air West Mechanical Offers Premier HVAC Services

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Air West Mechanical, the expert heating and cooling company located in Strathmore, is now offering a number of professional HVAC services geared towards both residential and commercial properties.



Air West Mechanical is adept at installing, maintaining and repairing a number of heating and cooling elements including: rooftop AC units, furnaces, exhaust fans, commercial freezers, ice machines, ductless splits and more. The firm also has experience dealing with subsystems related to traditional HVAC maintenance as well, making them a superior choice for nearly any private or commercial mechanical services.



“Our company is versed in just about anything there is to know about heating Calgary,” says Shawn Radom, President of Air West Mechanical. “We pride ourselves on being able to undertake and complete a vast array of jobs involving HVAC services. Regardless of the situation, we work to put our best foot forward and solve our customers’ problems quickly and effectively.”



With over 13 years of industry experience heating Calgary, Air West Mechanical has become a local standard for HVAC installation, maintenance and repair. All of the company’s technicians are journeymen by trade or apprenticing journeymen with extensive experience. Because of its dedication to providing unparalleled service and solutions, Air West Mechanical also employs more journeymen than most traditional firms.



The company offers 24-hour, seven day a week emergency services as well, creating a new standard for service within the industry. What’s more, Air West Mechanical offers free estimates on its services from expert technicians, who have the ability to survey a site and make accurate analyses about the situation at hand.



“When it comes to heating and cooling, there’s a lot of uncertainty on the part of a customer, who likely doesn’t have a lot of knowledge about their system,” says Radom. “It’s our job to make sure that they not only understand how their system works, but also to help them keep it maintained by offering advice, guidance and the best service possible.



To learn more about Air West Mechanical, its areas of expertise, services or products, please visit http://airwestmechanical.ca/ or call (403) 984-4822.