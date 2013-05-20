AirAndGas.net Creates Extremely Effective Landfill Gas Recovery Systems

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- The burning of fossil fuels produces most of the energy used on Earth today. One day this supply of energy will run out, so scientists are currently working hard to develop alternative energy sources. One surprising source of energy is the gas produced in landfills as a result of the waste decomposition process. This gas contains methane, which is flammable and can be used to fuel power generating engines and turbines.



One landfill gas related site that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is AirAndGas.net. This is the home page of Air and Gas Systems Inc., a company that works in the landfill gas recovery business. They have recently built up a substantial reputation for their innovative and effective landfill gas compression systems.



The AirAndGas.net website contains extensive information about their technological prowess, including a detailed video that shows the landfill gas recovery process from beginning to end. The site also contains photographs of some of their gas compression apparatus in use, and a comprehensive list of their certifications.



In addition to their work in landfill gas recovery, Air and Gas Systems Inc. also create gas blower and vacuum systems for many other biogas energy related uses.



A spokesperson for the website said: “One day all the fossil fuels on Earth will have been extracted, and as we use them we contribute to carbon emissions in the atmosphere. That means there is a strong environmental imperative to develop renewable energy technologies. Renewable energy tax credits give a great economic incentive too. Landfill gas recovery is a fantastic way to harness energy and create value from waste, and the technologies that we have created do this extremely efficiently and profitably. They work to compress recovered gas, putting it into a state where it can be used to generate power. It is an integral part of the process. Our compression systems are high quality and safe. They have been tested and certified to the highest standards, and have been designed and built by engineers with decades of experience. Our goal is to create the very best gas compression systems for this application.”



