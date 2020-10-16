Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Market Research Industry

Latest Research Study on Airbed Mattress Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Airbed Mattress Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Airbed Mattress.

An air mattress, also known as an air mattress, is an inflatable mattress, most of which are usually made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), although recently developed versions made of fabric-reinforced urethane plastic or rubber exist. The deflated mattress can relatively easily be rolled up or folded and carried or stored. This makes them a popular choice for camping trips and temporary home beds for guests. They are inflated either orally by blowing into a valve or with a manual foot drive or usually by an electric pump. Some even inflate automatically (additional inflation is also required up to a certain pressure) by simply opening the valve. In 2018, the global inflatable mattress market was estimated at around USD 127.53 million. Air mattresses are a standard option as opposed to standard bedding as most models offer adjustable firmness. Unlike foam or feather support centers, air mattresses contain individual air chambers that can be swollen or flattened to create a different feel. The market for air mattresses has developed significantly in recent years and is expected to grow enormously in the forecast period. Since it has the ability to change pressure points by shifting its position, back pain patients can feel fresh after sleeping. In addition, the US hotel industry is expected to have a positive outlook due to the increase in the number of international travelers for their trips as well as the spread of wellness tourism and the use of air mattresses in various businesses such as hotels and hospitals.

Players Includes:

Intex Recreation Corp. (United States), Coleman (United States), Bestway (United Kingdom), AeroBed (United States), Simmons Bedding Company (United States) and Serta (United States)

Market Drivers

- Significant Rise in the Prevalence of Sleep Disorders

- Growing Number of Home Ownership

- Rising Disposable Income

- Rising Disposal Income and Changing Lifestyle among Middle-Class Families



Market Trend

- Growing Adoption of Pressure Relief Mattress

- Increasing Awareness among People about Environment-Friendly Products



Restraints

- Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices

- More Expensive Than Other Mattresses



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand from Emerging Market such as China and India

- Technological Advancements in Airbed Mattresses



Challenges

- Availability of Substitutes Present in the Market



Market size by Revenue is expected to grow xx% in 2020 alone as demand is anticipated to be moderately affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. The downstream companies contend with restricted profit from falling consumer confidence, demand for industry products is expected to slow.



The Airbed Mattress Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Dynamic Airbed Mattress, Static Airbed Mattress), Application (In-home, Out-home), Distribution Channel (Online, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets, Others), Material Type (PVC, Rubber, Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Content: Airbed Mattress Market:

1. Study Scope

1.1 Airbed Mattress Market Competition by Manufacturers (Market Share, Y-o-Y Growth, Market Revenue, Rank)

1.2 Market Concentration

1.3 Comparative Market Share Analysis (Leaders and Emerging Players) [2018-2019]

1.2 Airbed Mattress Market Characteristics

1.3 Airbed Mattress Market Scenario by Region

1.4 Airbed Mattress Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Airbed Mattress Historic Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Airbed Mattress Historic Market Analysis by Application

1.4.3 Airbed Mattress Historic Market Analysis By ………….

1.4.4. Airbed Mattress Historic Market Analysis by ………….

2. Market Company Profiles

2.1 Overview

2.2 Production & Services (2018-2025)

2.3 Financial Performance (2018-2025)

2.4 Strategy

Intex Recreation Corp. (United States), Coleman (United States), Bestway (United Kingdom), AeroBed (United States), Simmons Bedding Company (United States) and Serta (United States)

3. Future & Forecast Data

4. Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis (2019-2025)

5. Airbed Mattress Manufacturing Cost Analysis

6. Airbed Mattress Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

7. Airbed Mattress Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers; Post COVID Analysis…

8. Airbed Mattress Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis (2018-2025)

9. Airbed Mattress Research Finding and Conclusion

10. Airbed Mattress Methodology and Data Source



Airbed Mattress Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Airbed Mattress Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

