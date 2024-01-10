Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- Airbnb, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Airbnb, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On November 6, 2023, it was reported that an Italian judge ordered the seizure of 779.5 million euros ($836.40 million) from Airbnb's European headquarters in Ireland for alleged tax evasion. According to the Milan Prosecutors' office, the probe concerns Airbnb's alleged failure to withhold 21% of landlords' rental income and pay it to Italian tax authorities, as required by a 2017 law. In addition, the Milan Prosecutors' office stated that three people who held managerial roles between 2017 and 2021, the period covering the alleged violation, are under investigation and are jointly targeted by the money seizure order.



Those who purchased shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com