Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- LiDar stands for Light Detection and Ranging. The LiDar instrument is ascended over drones, helicopters, and others. The LiDar mounted on the aircraft discharges rapid pulses of laser light at a ground surface. LiDar is seen as a wind map conversion technology, as it delivers less expensive data. LiDar technology in the air is now an excellent solution for geospatial data acquisition.



The development of geospatial data is LiDar's ability in the air to measure 3D structures using a sensory technology system. LiDar on-air systems are widely used in forest management and planning, flood modeling, city and town modelling, pollution modelling, coastal management, transportation planning, and mobile network planning.



Airborne LiDAR Market Drivers



Low cost-based thinking is one of the major factors contributing to LiDar's global market growth. Drones offer 3D models of high precision at a very low cost compared to other competing technologies, such as aircraft and satellites. Factors such as a lack of awareness hinder LiDar's online market growth to some extent. The increase in applications for the geographic information system (GIS) has potential for the growth of the Airborne LiDar market in the coming years.



Key participants include Leica Geosystems, Saab AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Teledyne Technologies International Corp, Faro Technologies, Inc., Lasermap Inc., Merrick & Company, Inc., Xactsense Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, and Firmatek, L.L.C. among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Bathymetric

Topographic



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UAVs

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cameras

Lasers

Micro-electromechanical Systems

Inertial Navigation Systems

GPS/GNSS



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Exploration & Detection

Corridor Mapping

Seismology



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Mining

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Agriculture

Others



Regional Analysis



According to the regional terminology, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue share and is estimated to register considerable growth during the forecast period. The growth of the Airborne LiDar Market in the APAC region can be accredited to increased mapping and surveying operations in the infrastructural development, a growing focus on agricultural management, and rising mining activities.



Airborne LiDar Market Segment by Regions Consists:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Key Questions answered by the Report



1.What will be the growth rate of the Global Airborne LiDar Market 2020 for the forecast period 2020 to 2027?



2.What will be the market size during this estimated period?



3.What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?



4.Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Airborne LiDar Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?



5.What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?



6.Competitive landscape of the Global Airborne LiDar Market



7.What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Airborne LiDAR Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Airborne LiDAR Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The growing demand for geo exploration activities and remote scouting



4.2.2.2. Rising demand for 3D imaging



4.2.2.3. Increasing transportation activities across the world



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Technical difficulties in the collection , transmission, and quality management of real-time data



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Airborne LiDAR Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Bathymetric



5.1.2. Topographic



Chapter 6. Airborne LiDAR Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. UAVs



6.1.2. Fixed Wing Aircraft



6.1.3. Rotary Wing Aircraft



Continue…!



