Airborne SATCOM Market - Industry Trends, Share, Analysis 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2022 -- The report on the airborne SATCOM market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2018 to 2027.



It discusses current market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities as well as industry and technological trends that influence the growth of the market.



The airborne SATCOM market size is projected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing numbers of aircraft fleet deliveries and increased in adoption of SATCOM transceivers.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264493465



Based on platform, the commercial segment of the airborne SATCOM market accounts for the largest share during the forecast period



Based on Platform, the commercial segment is projected to grow from USD 2,848 million in 2022 to USD 4,139 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Increasing air passenger traffic and replacement of aging aircraft are factors expected to contribute to the growth of the commercial airborne SATCOM market during the forecast period.



Based on frequency, the EHF/SHF segment of the airborne SATCOM market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on frequency, the EHF/SHF segment of the airborne SATCOM market is expected to grow at a USD 568 million in 2022 to USD 859 million in 2027 at a CAGR 8.6% during the forecast period. The increase use of radar transmitters drive the segment.



Based on component, the transceivers segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on component, the transceivers segment of the airborne SATCOM market is expected to grow at a USD 2,164 million in 2022 to USD 2,985 million in 2027 at a CAGR 6.6% during the forecast period. Increase in radio communication systems and need for uninterrupted satellite communication to drive the transceivers segment in airbrone SATCOM.



Based on Region, the Asia Pacific segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and has the third largest share in 2022



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a share of 13.3 % of the airborne SATCOM market in 2022. The market in this region has been studied for China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. China is one of the major global players present in the Asia Pacific, which invests heavily in the development of aircraft technologies.