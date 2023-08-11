Airborne SATCOM Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Forecast 2022-2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2023 -- The Airborne SATCOM Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027. The market is driven by factors such as increased use of ultra-compact SATCOM terminals for UAVs and need to enhance passenger experience.



Modernization of aircraft communication systems is required to increase the safety of aircraft and minimize flight delays. It also enables improved routing decisions for aircraft, enhanced pilot communication, and improved efficiency. North America and Europe have been focusing on modernizing and overhauling their aircraft communication systems by using customized SATCOM on-the-move solutions.



The mounting of SATCOM terminals on UAVs is a relatively new phenomenon that creates various opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and design ultra-compact SATCOM terminals. For example, Thales has developed a multi-platform SATCOM terminal for small and medium tactical UAVs capable of high-speed data transmission rates using the Ku- and X-bands. The new product, named AVIATOR UAV 200, is the world's smallest and lightest Inmarsat UAV SATCOM solution. It delivers greater operational flexibility for tactical UAVs in several applications such as border security enforcement, public safety, commercial use, and scientific research. Advanced SATCOM terminals provide government and defense agencies better connectivity, access to beyond-line-of-sight situational data, and live streaming of imagery and video in various applications such as reconnaissance, surveillance, mapping, and infrastructure inspection.



Incidents of cybersecurity breaches have increased across the world in the past few years. Security is the most significant area of technical concern for most organizations deploying IoT systems and now 5G networks, with multiple devices connected across networks, platforms, and devices. This is also true for satellites, given the size and scope, as well as the number of earth station access points. IoT proliferation means if one single device is not encrypted or the communication is not protected, cybercriminals can manipulate it and potentially a whole network of connected devices. It is not just the devices themselves that need to be protected, but it is also every stage of data transmission too.



Based on installation type, the upgrade segment has second largest share in 2022



Based on installation type, the commercial segment is expected to lead the Airborne SATCOM Industry from 2022 to 2027. Frequent upgrades of old aircraft fleet are expected to drive this segment.



Based on application, the government & defense segment is expected to have second highest CAGR in the forecasted period



Based on application, the government & defense segment is projected to grow from USD 1,747 million in 2022 to USD 2,300 million in 2027 at CAGR of 5.7%. The increased need to provide advanced situational awareness to armed force for ISR missions and growing aircraft rescue missions to drive the government & Defense segment.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to contribute the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027



The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR of 7.4% in 2022-2027. The growth in this region is due to increased military spending by the government, modernization of current SATCOM systems, and increased focus on In-flight connectivity services for commercial aircraft are driving this market.



The Airborne SATCOM Companies are dominated by a few globally established players such as Thales Group (France), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel) and Raytheon Intelligence and Space (US). The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the Airborne SATCOM market for the period, 2018-2027.