Airborne Surveillance Market May Set New Growth Story with Saab, FLIR Systems Inc., Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman, L-3 Corporate, UTC Aerospace Systems and More

Data Bridge Market Research recently introduced Airborne Surveillance Market research study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players in the study are Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation¸ Saab, FLIR Systems Inc., Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman, L-3 Corporate and More. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.



Global Airborne Surveillance Market accounted for USD 4.26 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period to 2026.



Top Major Market Competitors:



BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo, Boeing¸ Leica Geosystems AG, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation¸ Saab, FLIR Systems Inc., Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman, L-3 Corporate, UTC Aerospace Systems, Safran, Start-Up Ecosystem and Teledyne Technologies among others.



Major Market Drivers:



More of technological investment

Increase in the drones due to the Internet of Things (IoT)

Rising demand UAVS in commercial applications

Modification and improvement in laws regarding growing usage of drones and UAVS

Rise in the interest and fund towards UAVS



Market Restraint:



High cost of Lidar



Scope of the report



Years Considered: – 2020–2026



Base year: – 2019



Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)



