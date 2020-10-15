Airborne Surveillance Market Rising Development of Industry Growth, Trend, Size, Share and Competitive Analysis with Forecast Research 2020-2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Global Airborne Surveillance Market Size is expected to expand at a considerable pace on account of increasing adoption of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies by major military powers, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Airborne Surveillance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Radar, LiDAR, Imaging System), By System (Manned System, Unmanned System), By Application (Commercial, Military) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". Countries around the world are actively enhancing their surveillance capabilities to deter any external aggression on their territories. Airborne surveillance aircraft can play a key role in aiding countries secure their land, air, and maritime borders, which is stoking their adoption across the globe. For instance, in July 2020, the UK Royal Navy's Air Squadron announced its intention of deploying the much-awaited Puma drones by end of 2020. These drones can fly for 20km and transmit the collected data to a computer directly. Similarly, in July 2017, the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) ordered 12 EA-18G Growlers and 5 Gulfstream Jets to strengthen its aerial electronic warfare capabilities. Being cost-effective and having high operational efficiency, these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are likely to witness surging demand as countries look to ramp up their defense capabilities in the coming years.



The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented and severe economic downturn, inexplicably damaging industries and businesses in a variety of ways. Governments are implementing strategies to rejuvenate their economies. However, recovery from this crisis is likely to be slow and full of suffering. In this scenario, having comprehensive information about different markets is vital for your business. We, at Fortune Business Insights™, are providing detailed analysis of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on this market, powered by our years of experience and expertise in the domain of market intelligence.



Market Driver

Growing Applicability of UAVs in Disaster Management to Create Unique Opportunities

Managing disasters is a monumental task requiring extensive cooperation and coordination between local communities, authorities, and humanitarian organizations. Airborne surveillance conducted through the deployment of UAVs (or drones) can prove beneficial in carrying out disaster response operations. For example, in 2015, when a massive earthquake hit Nepal, medical aid organizations and media channels used drones to conduct search and rescue operations, gather images of the affected areas, and evaluate the extent of the damage. Similarly, the North Carolina Department of Transportation launched pre-emptive drones to send emergency responders and move people away from areas where the authorities were anticipating the landfall of Hurricane Florence in 2018.



Regional Insights

Rising Defense Expenditure of the US to Favor the North America Market

Military spending of the United States has increased exponentially in the past decade, with the country emerging as the largest spender in 2019, according to the latest report by the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Higher spending on defense is allowing the US military to develop advanced drone technologies, which is elevating the country's aerial surveillance capabilities.

Europe is also expected to tighten its grip on the airborne surveillance market share in the upcoming future as countries such as France, Germany, and the UK are heavily investing in UAV LiDAR technology. In Asia Pacific, the factors supporting the growth of the market include increasing adoption of next-gen air surveillance technologies and extensive deployment of UAVs for commercial purposes by India and China.



Competitive Landscape

Strategic Diversification of Operations by Key Players to Alter Competition Dynamics

Key players in this market are exploring avenues to expand the application areas of UAVs. To that end, many of the companies are collaborating and partnering with organizations and agencies in foreign markets and broadening their client base. Moreover, this strategy is allowing companies to diversify their operations and strengthen their product portfolios.



Industry Developments:

- December 2019: Lockheed Martin's Canada CDL Systems signed a memorandum of understanding with Canadian UAVs to establish an unmanned traffic management system in the country. The solution will enable flying of UAVs beyond the visual line of sight, both within and outside Canada.

- September 2019: The Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement selected the SkyView air surveillance system of the Thales Group to upgrade the country's own aerial surveillance system, FLORAKO. SkyView is capable of correlating military and civil data in real time, providing a comprehensive scenario of national aerospace and allowing better informed decisions to be taken.



