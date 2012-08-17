Airbrush Beauty Items Now Available at TheLAShop.com

Industry, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Skin experts agree, staying out of the sun and avoiding extreme tanning is best for skin – but what can be done to get a flawless, tanned look? An airbrush system can be used for perfect results every time. Airbrush beauty supplies aren’t limited to sun free tanning, either – they can be used to apply a super thin coating of makeup for a red carpet worthy look.



Airbrushes have long been used to create custom looks for everything from clothing to cars – the latest pieces of equipment take the airbrush concept and apply it to the beauty market. Using an airbrush allows a beauty technician to apply a smooth, seamless layer of color, and creates a flawless complexion. The latest airbrush kit models come with everything needed to get started and are easy to operate.



While the new airbrush compressor models are high quality enough for a salon or business, they can also be ordered for home use. They are affordable enough for a consumer to buy and no special training is needed. With the cost of beauty salon services on the rise, home use of sunless tanners and cosmetics is on the rise. The newest airbrush kit models include versions for makeup, fake tattoos, sunless tanning and more.



