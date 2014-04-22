Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Airbus Defence and Space: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Airbus Defence and Space: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Airbus Defence and Space"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Airbus Defence and Space" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Airbus Defence and Space"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Airbus Defence and Space (ADS) is a provider of military aircraft, satellite systems, space launchers, and security solutions and systems. The company was formed in January 2014, after the merger of operations of Airbus Military, Astrium and Cassidian. It provides military transport and special mission aircraft including Eurofighter, A400M, the C295, CN235 and C212. It also designs, develops and manufactures satellite systems, orbital infrastructures and launch vehicles. In addition, it provides satellite telecommunication and geo-information services. The company provides lead systems integration and value-added products and services for civil and military applications. Furthermore, it offers solutions for securing information, critical infrastructure, natural assets and border surveillance. ADS is headquartered in Unterschleissheim, Munich, Germany.



Companies Mentioned



Airbus Defence and Space



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