Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Airbus Helicopter: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Airbus Helicopter: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Airbus Helicopter"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Airbus Helicopter" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Airbus Helicopter"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Airbus Helicopters, formerly known as Eurocopter, designs, develops, manufactures and markets helicopter for military and civil applications. It offers light single-engine, light twin-engine, medium and medium-heavy helicopters, and related services. Its major civil and military helicopters include the NH90, EC120 light helicopter, AS550 Fennec, EC135, and Dauphin and Tiger series, among others. Airbus Helicopters delivered 497 helicopters and received order for 422 helicopters in 2013. The company held 46.0% of the world market share in civil and parapublic sectors. The company's fleet in service includes 12,000 helicopters operated by over 3,000 customers in 150 countries. Apart from domestic market, the company has international presence through its subsidiaries and participations in 21 countries and a worldwide network of service centers, training facilities, distributors and certified agents. The company operates as a subsidiary of Airbus Group. Airbus Helicopters is headquartered in Marignane, France.



Companies Mentioned



Airbus Helicopter



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/154145/airbus-helicopter-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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