Airbus Signs Deal for Hydrogen Hub to Boost Industrial Engineering Sector

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2022 -- As a cutting-edge location for industrial engineering jobs, it's no surprise that Singapore is leading the way when it comes to innovation, such as climate-neutral aviation. The first steps have now been taken towards a hydrogen hub and decarbonised aviation industry for Singapore. A cooperation agreement has been put into place between Airbus and key players from the city state's aviation sectors - including Changi Aviation Group and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore - that will study how to bring this climate neutral vision for the city to life. This will include investigating the ways in which aircraft at existing airports can be supplied with hydrogen. The collaboration reflects the need for a cross-party approach that includes manufacturers, airports, energy providers and airlines. Switching to hydrogen will not only have an impact on reducing air emissions but also those being generated on the ground in relation to air traffic. As well as Singapore, Airbus has signed similar agreements with airports in Paris and Seoul.



LVI Associates brings vital expertise to a field like industrial engineering jobs and projects such as the Hydrogen Hub. The firm has extensive experience when it comes to securing business-critical talent for engineering and infrastructure across many different key areas. This includes renewable energy, forensics, water and environmental and transportation roles, as well as industrial engineering jobs. Over the years the firm has supported a broad spectrum of different businesses looking to recruit for resilience and growth, from agile start-ups to global brand names. The team has also become a go-to for talented people keen to take a career-defining next step in this exciting and competitive field. Today, LVI Associates has a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with hiring managers across the industry, ensuring that the team has all the resources necessary to make positive connections happen. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enables the team to create hiring options for every need.



One of the benefits of working with LVI Associates is that the firm has extensive reach. It is a well-established presence in the region and also part of a global workforce that numbers 1,000+. Also crucial is the fact that LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This combination of local knowledge and insight, as well as extensive global connections, is a key advantage for both clients, companies and candidates looking for industrial engineering jobs across borders. The team at LVI Associates is a vital part of the firm's success - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available with the firm today, including Project Manager (Solar), Project Service Engineer, Application Specialist (Water) and Business Development Manager (Water Projects).



"The pandemic hasn't stopped infrastructure projects within the APAC region. The challenge that we are seeing companies face is to secure the best talent," said Kayleigh Regan, Associate Director at LVI Associates. She went on to say, "With travel restrictions and visa processes, the talent pool for renewable energy and water infrastructure becomes even tighter. While projects still need to go on in each city, 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



