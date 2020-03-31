Aircraft Actuator Market Economic Forecasting by 2026 : Leading Key Players Moog Inc., Maxon Motor Ag, Sitec Aerospace GmbH

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The global aircraft actuator market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR, in terms of revenue generation, during the forecast period. Increasing production of aircrafts is expected to drive the market.



Global Aircraft Actuator Market was valued at USD 18.48 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 22.41 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2026



Based on the component types, the market has been segmented into electronic, electrical, and mechanical. The electronic segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period driven by increasing preference for electronic actuators. Constant technological advancements in areas such as robustness, permanent magnet material, and electromagnetic designs in the electric actuators segment are expected to drive the growth of the segment.



On the basis of applications, the market has been divided into avionics, power generation, power distribution, landing & braking, flight control, fuel, and health monitoring. The health monitoring is expected to be the most attractive segment the forecast period and is expected to account for significant CAGR in the coming years. Increasing focus on the reduction of unscheduled maintenance costs, delays, and aircraft downtime is driving the growth across health monitoring segment.



Segment by Key players:

- Moog Inc.

- maxon motor ag

- Sitec Aerospace GmbH

- Progressive Automation Inc.

- Tamagawa seiki Co,.Ltd.

- PARKER HANNIFIN CORP



Segment by Component:

- Electronic

- Electrical

- Mechanical



Segment by Application:

- Avionics

- Power Generation

- Power Distribution

- Landing & Braking

- Flight Control

- Fuel

- Health Monitoring



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Aircraft Actuator Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Aircraft Actuator Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Aircraft Actuator Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Aircraft Actuator Market Forecast

4.5.1. Aircraft Actuator Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Aircraft Actuator Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Aircraft Actuator Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Aircraft Actuator Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Aircraft Actuator Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Aircraft Actuator Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Aircraft Actuator Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Aircraft Actuator Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Aircraft Actuator Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Aircraft Actuator Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Aircraft Actuator Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Aircraft Actuator Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



