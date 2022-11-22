Aircraft Battery Market Worth $723 Million by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- The Aircraft Battery Market report provides an analysis of the market from 2022 to 2027. It discusses the industry and technology trends that are currently prevailing in the Aircraft Battery Market, along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The Aircraft Battery Market is projected to grow from USD 381 million in 2022 to USD 723 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Increase in air traffic and various technological advancements in aircraft subsystems to drive growth of the aircraft battery market.



Based on End Use, the OEM segment of the aircraft battery market is accounted for the largest growth during the forecast period. The aircraft modernization programs are driving the need for advanced battery solutions to support technological advanced solution. This is one of the major factors driving the need for aircraft batteries.

Based on battery capacity, more than 20 Ah segment accounts for the largest share in 2022 during the forecast period. Almost all large aircraft, commercial and defense, require a large battery capacity to cater to the electrical requirements in an aircraft. The increasing developments in AAM and UAV platforms are also driving the requirement for large capacity batteries.



North American region accounts for the largest market share among the regions. North America is home to the major aircraft battery manufacturers and service providers. Major OEMs and service providers like EnerSys(US), Teledyne Battery Products (US), Concorde Battery Corporation (US) among others.