The global aircraft cabin interior market will derive growth from recent product advancements. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled "Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Aircraft seating, In-Flight entertainment and connectivity systems (IFEC), Aircraft Gallery, Aircraft Lavatory, Cabin Lighting), By Material (Aluminium Alloy), By Aircraft Type (Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Very large Aircraft), By End-User (OEM, Aftermarket, MRO) and Geography Forecast till 2026,".



The market will benefit from the increasing investments in the development of aircraft infrastructures across the world.



List of the leading companies that are operating in the global aircraft cabin interior market are:



Zodiac Aerospace S.A.

United Technologies Corporation

Geven S.p.A.

HAECO Group

Avio Interiors S.p.A.

Avio Interiors S.p.A.

Bucher Group

Factory design and Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

SCI Cabin Interiors

SCI Cabin Interiors

Turkish Cabin Interior Inc.



The demand for improved aircraft infrastructure will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the aircraft cabin infrastructure market in the coming years. The increasing number of flight travels, coupled with the decreasing air fares has emerged in favor of market growth. Advancements in aircraft interior cabin such as interior panels, in-flight connectivity and entertainment, aircraft seating, storage bins, and galley systems have contributed to the growing adoption of flight travels.



The cabin infrastructure involves anything that is associated with the ambience of the flight and the comfort of the customer. The increasing investments by government as well as private companies for improving the interiors of aircrafts will aid the growth of the market in the coming years.



The report offers insights into the ongoing aircraft cabin interior market trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies adopted by these companies in recent years. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Forecast values of the market have been provided for the period of 2019-2026.



The competitive landscape scenario has been discussed in detail. The market has been segmented on the basis of several criteria including type, material, aircraft type, end user, and regional demographics. Factual figures have been evaluated through trusted sources. Other forecast valued have been gathered through interviews and opinions of experienced market research professionals.



North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Investments by Major Companies to Aid Growth



The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America will emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of a well-established aviation sector will emerge in favor of market growth. Additionally, technological advancements in cabin interior products by leading companies across this region will contribute to the growth of the market.



Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth



Among all factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years, the increasing number of product launches have had the highest impact. The growing demand for improved interior and the increasing investment in betterment of existing systems have yielded several new products. In April 2019, Collins Aerospace announced the launch of LED reading light for industry cabins. The product is the industry's first ever ?LED Reading Light. In 2018, Global Eagle Entertainment announced the launch of 'Airconnect Go'. The system is a wireless in-flight entertainment system that includes an all-in-one portable video-on-demand (VoD) solution.



Key Industry Developments:



April 2019: Trenchard Aviation Group, a leading provider of aircraft MRO services, and Virgin Atlantic renewed their aircraft cabin materials management.



2017: Regent Aerospace Corporation, a commercial aerospace MRO service provider, signed a contract with Boeing for upgradation of interior systems of the B737, B-777, and B-767 models.



