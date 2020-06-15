Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- Increasing globalization coupled with improved air connectivity to new destinations is positively influencing aircraft communication system market forecast. Enhanced disposable income among people has led to a rapid expansion in tourism along with technological advancements in the defense industry worldwide, further steering the demand for air carriers over the years.



Aircraft Access to SWIM (System Wide Information Management) technology allows reliable wireless operations with a taxing speed of more than 70 miles per hour. Such trends will expand the global aircraft communication system market.



The Major Key Players in the aircraft communication system market are as follows: Cobham Plc, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, Honeywell Aerospace, Iridium Communications Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon, Collins Aerospace, Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co. Kg, Thales, UTC Aerospace Systems, Viasat Inc.



With air travel becoming more affordable, a new generation of jetsetters have come into being, leading to increased air traffic. In consequence, pilots are under tremendous greater pressure to navigate in the congested air space. As the demand for real-time satellite access and air traffic data to undertake rapid decisions increases, aircraft communication system market is likely to receive commendable momentum. For instance, the EU has adopted the SANDRA project that integrates different plane communication systems in a single system.



Speaking of which, SATCOM, one of the pivotal products in aircraft communication system market, has proved itself to be rather crucial in air traffic management. Its increased deployment in military aircrafts is likely to upscale its demand, thereby stimulating aircraft communication system industry from SATCOM.



One of chief drivers for the aircraft communication system market is the exponential growth of the commercial aircraft industry. Considering an instance of Airbus, one of the pioneers of the aerospace industry, the firm has set its goal of tripling its revenues within the next seven years to enable its commercial aircraft business reach $10 billion. It also plans to target measures worth $555 million in 2018 to improve productivity. Furthermore, in the year 2018, Airbus commercial aircraft deliveries rose to 800 – an 11% surge compared to 2017.



Powered by substantially large investments in place, in conjunction with the escalating adoption of low-cost carriers and enhanced regional connectivity, global aircraft communication system market is likely to accrue massive ROI from the commercial air carrier segment.



With cutting edge innovations being brought forth rapidly in aircraft communication system market, it is rather overt that this business space would thrive commendably in the ensuing years. NASA has recently developed The Aircraft Access to System Wide Information Management that is capable of replacing the underground cables airport communication system with wireless communication. This is one of the instances of high-grade technological advancements prevalent in aircraft communication system industry. As per reliable estimates, aircraft communication system industry is anticipated to cross USD 2.9 billion by 2025.



