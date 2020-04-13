Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Aircraft communication system market growth will be influenced by increasing globalization coupled with improved air connectivity to new destinations. Enhanced disposable income among people has led to a rapid expansion in tourism along with technological advancements in the defense industry worldwide, further steering the demand for air carriers over the years.



Introduction of advanced aircrafts with lower overall weight and adopting advanced avionics is bolstering aircraft communication system market trends. As per the Centre for aviation, over 1,740 aircrafts were delivered in the year 2017 globally after witnessing an increase in demand of 1.5% as compared to the previous year.



Aircraft Access to SWIM (System Wide Information Management) technology allows reliable wireless operations with a taxing speed of more than 70 miles per hour. Such trends will expand the global aircraft communication system industry.



The major key players present in the Market are Cobham, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, Honeywell Aerospace, Iridium, L3 Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Collins Aerospace, Rohde & Schwarz, Thales, UTC Aerospace Systems, Viasat Inc.



In terms of aircraft, the aircraft communication system market is divided into military aircraft, commercial aircraft, helicopters and spacecraft. Helicopters are witnessing widespread demand over the years pertaining to rise in commercial use of the carrier and the development of advanced antennas that provide high electrical performance and reduced weight.



Leading industry participants such as Honeywell International, Inc. and Cobham render helicopter communication technologies such as transponder antennas. Additionally, satellite communication systems in helicopters facilitate crucial communication flow between the ground and aircraft that transform helicopters into an information hub.



Constant R&D activities carried out in the field in order to develop innovative communication solutions will drive the industry trends. NASA and FAA had launched an innovative wireless technology, that provides seamless transmission services like sending weather information and route options, in May 2016.



With respect to the types of products, high frequency (HF) segment will register profitable gains across global aircraft communication system market. High-quality transmission of signals facilitate direct long-distance signal transmission along with enhanced transfer of data over shore areas. Surging investments to upgrade airport and air traffic control infrastructure will complementing the deployment of new communication systems.



Expanding military power across developed nations and purchase of new helicopters by defense agencies of emerging economies will considerably drive aircraft communication system market.



Speaking of which, SATCOM, one of the pivotal products in aircraft communication system market, has proved itself to be rather crucial in air traffic management. Its increased deployment in military aircrafts is likely to upscale its demand, thereby stimulating aircraft communication system market from SATCOM.



Rise in disposable income among the people in Asia Pacific has led to rapid urbanization across the region. With a rise in affordability rate there has been a veritable explosion in high-quality domestic and international flights to cater to a booming tourism industry in countries such as China, India, Korea, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia.



Owing to the increasing air traffic in the region, there is an extensive demand for air carriers, amplifying the deployment of key aircraft communication systems over the years. According to IATA, Asia Pacific is expected to account for more than half of the world air passenger traffic between 2015 to 2035. Moreover, the presence of several manufacturing, maintenance and repair stations across APAC is also complementing the aircraft communication system market growth.



