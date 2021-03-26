Aircraft Computers Market 2021 Set to Witness Surge in Demand over the Forecast Period of 2028-2026

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- Computers now-a-days are an indispensable part of aircrafts and are used for flight control and display, monitoring and regulating flight functions, recording and processing flight activities, providing passenger entertainment, and communication and navigation, besides other operations.



Aircraft computer applications guarantee the wellbeing and safety of the travelers and ease the operations of the pilot



Increasing Retrofit Activities in the General Aviation Market



The overall growth of general and military aviation across the globe is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the aircraft computers market



Computers are increasingly being used in the growing retrofit activities that are taking place in avionics as computers provide accurate computation and control



Another factor driving the aircraft computers market are the rising concerns related to passenger safety, as usage of computers ensure safer navigation and greater flight control



Increasing allocation of defense budgets to develop technological superiority and to counter rising geopolitical tension across various parts of the world is also expected to support the growth of the aircraft computers market.



North America expected to capture significant share of the aircraft computers market and the APAC market expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period



In terms of region, the aircraft computers market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa



North America is witnessing significant investment in the technological development of general and commercial aviation sectors, which is driving the growth of the aircraft computers market in the region

The APAC market for aircraft computers on the other hand is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period as the growth in air passenger traffic is expected to rise tremendously with China and India growing to become the two largest aviation markets in the world during the same period

Growth in the APAC market would mainly be driven by the demand for narrow body aircrafts for commercial aviation, and other macroeconomic factors such as rising GDP, and rising per capita income in the region

Key Players Operating in the Aircraft Computers Market



The market for aircraft computers is highly influenced by aircraft manufacturing companies as these companies look to enhance their product offering by enabling latest high-end technological solutions in their aircrafts. Aircraft manufacturing companies focus on research and development to ensure the integration of latest and niche technologies in the cockpit of their aircrafts. The major global players covered in the report are



Honeywell International Inc.

Cobham PLC

Esterline Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

The Curtiss-Wright Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Saab AB

Thales Group, and

Safran S.A.



Global Aircraft Computers Market: Research Scope



Global Aircraft Computers Market, by Type



Narrow body aircraft

Wide body aircraft

General aviation aircraft



Global Aircraft Computers Market, by Operation



Civil

Military



Global Aircraft Computers Market, by Component



Flight control

Engine control

Utility controls

Mission computers

Others



Global Aircraft Computers Market, by Use



OEM

Aftermarket



