The proliferating tourism industry along with the surging consumer spending on air travel have indeed pushed aircraft door market trends lately. Doors, being one of the most critical components of aircraft, are quite overtly designed with utmost precision to offer easy access control and management of various aircraft compartments as well as ensure passenger safety by maintaining required air pressure within the aircraft. With the global expansion of the aviation industry, aircraft door designers and manufacturers are now focusing on reducing the overall door weight to enhance the aircraft's fuel efficiency and profitability. The rising focus on weight reduction solutions in air carriers will thus drive the aircraft door market size over the forthcoming years.



The Major Key Players in the Market are as follows: Aernnova Aerospaces S.A, Airbus, Bombardier, CHC Helicopter, DAHER,Elbit Systems Ltd, Latecoere, Saab, STELIA Aerospace



Apart from aircraft manufacturing companies, several government entities are also launching different initiatives to make the industry less taxing on the environment while making air travel safer by prompting adoption of more innovative materials in aircraft manufacturing processes. For instance, back in 2014, the European Union backed a research effort to incorporate carbon nanotubes to manufacture extremely lightweight, durable structural parts that reduce the overall weight of the airplane by as much as 20 percent.



Commercial aircrafts are the most common type of aircrafts persistent in the aviation space presently. The demand for commercial aircrafts is quite overtly, dependent on the number of passengers travelling by air and with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimating that the number of passengers would be reaching the 7.8 billion mark by 2036, aircraft door market is anticipated to record substantial gains from the commercial aircraft segment. Not to mention, even CAPA estimated in 2017 that commercial airline deliveries hit 31,000, depicting an upsurge of 4% compared to 2016.



Latin America is anticipated to be tagged as one of the profitable regional grounds for the expansion of the global aircraft door market. Quite discernibly, the growth of the LATAM industry can be attributed to the fact that domestic airliners are consistently expanding their commercial and regional jet fleets in order to accommodate more passengers. Citing an instance of the aforementioned, in Q3 2018, Embraer had received an order of more than 20 regional jets from the reputed Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras.



Driven by the expansion of the regional aviation industry and the efforts undertaken by prominent domestic players to consolidate their position in the global space, LATAM aircraft door market is forecast to register a CAGR of 6.5% over 2019-2025.



The regional civil aviation industry has also emerged as one of the fastest growing verticals in the recent years and is expected to soon overtake the stalwarts in the domain in the global race. The strong performance of India's aviation industry and the subsequently escalating demand for the production of technologically advanced aircraft, have thus served to expedite the growth map of India aircraft door market.



Aircraft doors in essence, play a vital role to maintain specific air pressure in an aircraft cabin, offering enhanced security and assurance to traveling passengers. With a rising proportion of the global populace opting for air travel owing to surplus disposable incomes and the growing trade initiated by e-commerce giants, worldwide aircraft door market is poised to hit a remuneration mark of USD 9.5 billion by 2025.



