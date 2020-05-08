Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Aircraft Door Market in OEMs account for substantial share pertaining to installation of doors during manufacturing. The component manufacturers have been adopting various innovative solutions that improves both supply as well as efficiency of the supply chain. Additionally, market players prefer integrated supply chain in order to ease the availability of materials and reduce complexities at each stage.



Cargo doors segment in aircraft door market has been anticipated to experience a substantial growth with increasing cargo transport over the analysis period of time. As per IATA, air cargo transportation had surpassed 60 million tons accompanied with an increase of nearly 4.5% in 2018 as compared to 2017.



Air cargo transportation accounts for a considerable share and holds 35% of global trade in terms of volume. Additionally, cargo specific doors are installed in areas like the bottom of the upswept aft portion that help ease loading as well as unloading. Expanding global trade will certainly boost the deployment of cargo doors over the coming years.



The proliferating tourism industry along with the surging consumer spending on air travel have indeed pushed aircraft door market trends lately. Doors, being one of the most critical components of aircraft, are quite overtly designed with utmost precision to offer easy access control and management of various aircraft compartments as well as ensure passenger safety by maintaining required air pressure within the aircraft. With the global expansion of the aviation industry, aircraft door designers and manufacturers are now focusing on reducing the overall door weight to enhance the aircraft's fuel efficiency and profitability. The rising focus on weight reduction solutions in air carriers will thus drive the aircraft door market over the forthcoming years.



It has been observed that of all different types, cargo doors are significant more popular, perhaps on account of the rise in cargo transport. Indeed, air cargo transportation is known to be potentially significant and accounts for about 35% of the worldwide trade by volume. With the expansion of the e-commerce industry, online retail carriers and integrators are enhancing their package sorting and automation capabilities, in addition to extending networks in a bid to gain a larger fraction of the growing trade. Powered by the robust expansion of air cargo transportation and the massive requirement of efficient doors in aircraft to ease loading and unloading, cargo aircraft door market share will experience a commendable incline in the years ahead.



Latin America is anticipated to be tagged as one of the profitable regional grounds for the expansion of the global aircraft door market. Quite discernibly, the growth of the LATAM industry can be attributed to the fact that domestic airliners are consistently expanding their commercial and regional jet fleets in order to accommodate more passengers. Citing an instance of the aforementioned, in Q3 2018, Embraer had received an order of more than 20 regional jets from the reputed Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras.



Driven by the expansion of the regional aviation industry and the efforts undertaken by prominent domestic players to consolidate their position in the global space, LATAM aircraft door market is forecast to register a CAGR of 6.5% over 2019-2025.



Key Companies in Aircraft Door Market: -

Aernnova Aerospaces S.A, Airbus SE, Apex Industries, Arnprior Aerospace Inc., AVIATION TECHNICAL SERVICES, Bombardier Aerospace, CHC, DAHER SOCATA, Elbit Systems Ltd, Field Aviation, Hellenic Aerospace Industry, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, KF Aerospace, Latecoere, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD, SAAB AB, STELIA Aerospace



