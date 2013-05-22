Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems Market Expected to Reach $7.13 Billion by 2018 with a CAGR of 6.50%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- According to a new market research report, "Commercial Aircraft Electrical And Environmental Systems Market, Forecast & Analysis (2013 – 2018) ", the total global commercial aircraft electrical and environmental systems market is expected to reach $7.13 Billion by 2018 with a CAGR of 6.50%.



The need for fuel efficient and greener aircraft is a major driving factor, forcing the aircraft manufactures to opt for more fuel efficient and more electric aircraft (MEA) concept. Recovering from economic crisis airlines across the world are trying to nullify the effect of losses which they tasted in austerity crisis. Fuel efficient commercial aircraft can add immense value to their primary goal of making profit.The increasing number of airline passengers has blessed the aircraft manufactures with enormous aircraft orders. The increasing number of aircraft delivery coupled with the need for more efficient airlines and increasing need for power output by passengers will boost the electrical and environmental system industry.



There is lots of scope for innovative products in this industry, many promising research and development programs are still undergoing effectively. Market entry to this industry is very difficult as aircraft manufactures are still depending on the fewer dominated player. Many reputed companies have increased their funding towards this segment and we will see many innovative products for aircraft electrical system in near future. Boeing's dreamliner using bleed less engines coupled with double the number of generators and other electrical system is a clear example how much aircraft manufactures looking for more electric aircraft.



The global commercial aircraft electrical market revenue is expected to grow from $5.23 billion in 2013 to $7.13 billion by 2018. The agenda for the briefing includes discussion on the growth pattern in different types of Aircraft and its impact on different region includes U.S, Europe and China.



Scope of the Report



This report analyzes the Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical & Environmental systems Market based on:



Aircraft types according to the passenger carrying capacity

Electrical system types and Environmental System

Geographic regions



