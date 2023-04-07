NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Aircraft Engine & Parts Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Aircraft Engine & Parts market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

GE Aviation (United States), Pratt & Whitney (United States), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Rolls-Royce (United Kingdom), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Thales Group (France), Safran S.A. (France), DuPont (United States), The Boeing Company (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States).



Scope of the Report of Aircraft Engine & Parts:

An aircraft Engine or aero-engine is the power component of an aircraft propulsion system. The aircraft engine provides mechanical force to power the aircraft and associated accessories necessary for flight. Different types of engines are used according to the desired performance. However, engines can be placed either on the front or back of an aircraft and are encased in a cover called a cowling, which direct airflow and assist powerplant cooling systems.



Opportunities:

The Expansion of Airline Industry Across the Globe



Market Trends:

Increasing Investment in R&D of Fuel-efficient and Lower Weight Aircraft Engines



Challenges:

Some of the Engines and Parts Require Extensive Maintenance



Market Drivers:

Increased Manufacturing of Aircrafts Due to Rapidly Increasing Air Traffic Across the Globe



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Propeller, Landing Gear, Control System, Other), Application (Military, Civil), Engine Type (Turbojet, Turboprop, Tubofan), Aircraft Type (Small, Medium, Large), Manufacturers (OEMs, Aftermarkets)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



