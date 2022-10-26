Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market in North America Is Expected for the Largest Share During 2022-2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2022 -- The aircraft flight control systems market is projected to grow from USD 14.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 21.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2022 to 2027.



The global rise in aircraft deliveries is likely to drive growth in the aircraft flight control systems market across many categories. Airlines worldwide are also concentrating on replacing conventional aircraft flight control systems with lightweight systems for improved fuel efficiency and efficient aircraft operations, which would lead to increased durability of aircraft components.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=117067292



Based on Component, flight control computers are expected to dominate market share as manufacturers of aircraft flight control systems are developing sophisticated components that will reduce overall aircraft weight while increasing overall efficiency, influencing market growth for aircraft flight control computers. Furthermore, as the major airline players expand their fleet sizes, the need for technologically superior flight control computers for future aircraft will rise.



Based on Fit, the linefit aspect of the aircraft flight control systems market dominates market share because of the expanding amount of deliveries required to successfully cater to the constantly growing passenger flow. The fleet moderation plans are projected to be driven by increasing laws that improve the safety features provided by aircraft and standardize the functions provided by certain types of aircraft.



Based on Technology, digital fly-by-wire is forecasted to dominate market share during the forecast period because Fly-by-wire systems are lighter and less bulky than mechanical alternatives, allowing for more design freedom and enhancing light aircraft performance curves. Helicopter manufacturers are also using fly-by-wire technology to improve agility and eliminate the delay in flight control surface movement, which is a shortcoming of hydro-mechanical systems.



Based on Aircraft Type, fixed-wing aircraft is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The significant development in global passenger traffic is anticipated to propel the growth of fixed-wing aircraft in the commercial and general aviation sectors, generating a parallel need aircraft flight control systems for integration with the numerous systems onboard the aircraft.



Based on Platform, the commercial aviation segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period. The rising need for fuel-efficient aircraft, increased airline passenger traffic, and flight extension all contribute to the need for commercial aircraft.



Based on Region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for aircraft flight control systems in the commercial and business aviation sectors in these regions is expected to benefit from the rising demand for air travel.



Meanwhile, the increasing geopolitical rift is driving the race for superiority in terms of military capabilities, as evident from enhanced defense expenditure and investments in the modernization of various defense equipment of countries such as the US. Additionally, the increased investment in the R&D sector by the major OEMs to develop superior-performance electric flight control systems to meet the future aviation industry demand.



Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=117067292



Major players operating in the aircraft flight control systems market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Moog Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Safran SA (France), Thales (France), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), and BAE Systems Plc (UK). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.