Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Strategy, Revenue Analysis for Business Growth Till 2026

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Increasing activities in manufacturing of aircrafts is one of the factors driving growth of the global aircraft galley equipment market. Increasing sale of aircrafts including Boeing, Airbus, Bombardie, etc. and rising fleet number of various airlines such as American Airlines Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Air Lines, FedEx, SkyWest Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and UPS is fueling growth of the global aircraft galley equipment market. For instance, according to AeroWeb, a Forecast International Inc., in 2017, the U.S. commercial aircraft inventory included 7,309 aircrafts, up from 7,130 aircrafts in 2016. In 2016, there were 3,080 Boeing aircrafts available in the U.S and in 2017, the total number of Boeing aircrafts in the U.S. were 3,173. Furthermore, number of Airbus aircrafts increased from 1,327 in 2016 to 1,446 in 2017.



Moreover, increasing demand for narrow-body aircrafts is expected to generate high demand for galley equipment during forecast period. For instance, according to AeroWeb, a Forecast International Inc., in 2017, 54.5% of total aircrafts belonged to narrow-body segment.



Furthermore, increasing demand for aircrafts and customized galleys according to preference of customers is driving growth of the global aircraft galley equipment market. Top players in the global aircraft galley market design and manufacture aircrafts galley equipment to meet requirements of customers, which is expected to drive the market growth.



Global aircraft galley equipment market: Regional Insight



The Asia Pacific aircraft galley equipment market is projected to account for high growth during forecast period, owing to growing aviation industry in the recent past. Moreover, increasing demand for new aircraft deliveries is expected to propel growth of Asia Pacific aircraft galley equipment market. For instance, according to forecast of International Air Transport Association (IATA), from 2015 to 2035 more than half of the new passenger traffic of air transport will coming from the Asia Pacific region. China will replace the U.S. as the world's largest aviation market (defined by traffic to, from and within the country) around 2024. India will displace the U.K. for third place in 2025, while Indonesia and Japan will be ranked 5th and 7th respectively.



Key players in the global aircraft galley equipment market



Key players operating in the global aircraft galley equipment market include, Zodiac Aerospace, JAMCO Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc., AIM Altitude, Bucher Group, Aerolux, Turkish Cabin Interior, Korita Aviation, Huaxin Aviation Spare Manufacture Co. Ltd., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, and DYNAMO Aviation.



