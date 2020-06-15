Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- Aircraft ground handling system market share is slated to amass substantial gains in the forthcoming years, primarily driven by improvement in airport infrastructure services and constant technological advancements aimed at reducing operational delay. Reportedly, a five-minute delay in departure may lead to revenue losses amounting to USD 35 million for large airline companies.



Rise in disposable income among people has steered the demand for air travel globally. Surging air passenger traffic worldwide is furthermore driving the government and aircraft ground handling system market players to enhance air travel experience. Ground handling systems eliminate errors and improve on-time performance as well as assist airlines to reduce aircraft on ground (AOG) time and minimize operational costs.



Adoption of highly technological advancements such as cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) in ground handling systems will assist airport operators to provide faster, reliable and advanced services. For instance, the use of IoT to track the location of passenger baggage has led to the introduction of smart baggage tags, helping both the passenger as well as airport staff.



Moreover, it provides adequate information regarding the arrival of baggage post-flight landing saving time and eliminating chances of loss of baggage, representing an emergent trend in aircraft ground handling system market. Cloud computing technology assists ground operators to combine the entire data of airports on a single platform network in order to ensure operational accuracy.



Ground handling operators are required to calculate the exact demand to carter to the airline customer. Software-based technology facilitates integration of information such as flight schedules and airline's database and schedules day to day activities ensuring utmost efficiency.



Speaking on the geographical proliferation, North America is anticipated to emerge as a viable revenue ground for aircraft ground handling system market, primarily on account of the rising demand for airport infrastructure development. According to ACI-NA's (Airports Council International-North America) report, American airports currently require over $128 billion worth of investment in over the next five years for developing new infrastructure to improve travel experience for millions of passengers.



Additionally, air passenger traffic in the region is stimulating the renovation of existing airport infrastructure. For instance, in February 2019, it was announced that New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 8 will undergo a $344 million overhaul as part of a $13 billion redevelopment of the city's main international gateway. In February 2019, the government even gave the nod for a $1.1 billion investment for the remodeling of the Pittsburgh International Airport in order to ensure higher passenger traffic and quicker departures. Initiatives such as these would, in consequence, majorly impact the North America aircraft ground handling system market, which incidentally, is touted to lead the industry share over 2019-2025.



Aircraft ground handling systems command deployment across several services and operations spanning the aviation sector, such as baggage handling, passenger transportation, aircraft fueling and servicing, de-icing and more. Growing air traffic and the rising air travel proportion in the coming years is thus anticipated to foster market growth. Reports from Global Market Insights, Inc., further estimate that the aircraft ground handling system market will surpass $190 billion by 2025.



