Aircraft Hangar Market Compressive Research, Industry Growth, Share, Trend, Types, Sales and Revenue Analysis by Top Competitor-Alaska Structures, AECOM, ClearSpan Fabric

Growing commercial aircraft orders in high growth regions and increasing airport modernization and development programs in developing economies are driving the growth of the aircraft hangar market during the forecast period. However, stringent aircraft hangar design standards to impede the growth of the market during the estimated period. In spite of this, the growing demand for energy-efficient, relocatable fabric aircraft hangar will expect to create lucrative opportunities for the market soon.



Aircraft Hangar is the structure constructed by using material such as wood, metal, fabric, and concrete to protect the airplane. This hangar is design according to the size of aircraft including small, medium, and large or type of aircraft such as narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, helicopter, military carrier, business jets among others.



The primary aim of an aircraft hangar is to protect the aircraft from hailstorm, rain, windstorm, and provide necessary airplane maintenance services. An aircraft hangar has divided into two types, portable installation hangar and fixed installation hangar. The market witnesses an outrageous demand for portable hangar designs owing to its advantages over the fixed hangar. Portable hangar offer features including easy installation, cost-efficient, less construction time, relocatable, and flexible reconstruction or modification. Therefore, the demand for a portable hangar is increasing for commercial and military aircraft applications during the forecast period.



Striking Technological Advancements to Open Multiple Growth Avenues

The increasing adoption of [include secondary keyword] for applications across diverse industries will aid the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Recent advances in structure and design have opened up a massive potential for rapid product adoption. The advances in engineering, in terms of product design and structure, will not only benefit the companies but will have a direct impact on the Aircraft Hangar Market growth in the coming years. Moreover, rising investment in the research and development in different technologies will further favour the activities of the companies operating in this market.



Top Manufacturers of Aircraft Hangar Market are:

- Allied Steel Buildings Inc. (The U.S.),

- Rubb Buildings Ltd. (The U.K.),

- JOHN REID & SONS (STRUCSTEEL) Ltd. (The U.K.),

- Diuk ARCHES Ltd. (Israel),

- Fulfab Inc. (The U.K.),

- Alaska Structures (The U.S.),

- AECOM (The U.S.),

- ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc. (The U.S.),

- BUILDAIR (Spain),

- PFEIFER Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

- The Korte Co. (The U.S.),

- and among others.



Eruption of COVID-19 Pandemic to Stall Market Growth

The growth of the Aircraft Hangar Market Size is expected to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The declining Aircraft Hangar Industry growth is primarily attributable to the travel restrictions imposed by governments worldwide to contain the spread of the virus. Apart from this, unprecedented economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus has forced countries, especially developing nations, to prioritize their spending, which in turn is likely to impede upcoming investments in this sector. Together, these factors will create unfavourable conditions for this Aircraft Hangar market analysis in the short-term.

North America to Hold Commanding Position; Growing Product Adoption to Aid Growth

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Rest of the World South America and The Middle East & Africa will witness considerable growth in the coming years driven by the steadily increasing product adoption in several countries across this region. The strong presence of several large scale companies, coupled with the emphasis on enhancing existing products will further aid the growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in Europe, Canada, America, Asia pacific was worth USD and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.



Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by High Demand for MRO

In 2019, North America held USD 1.97 billion in terms of revenue. The region is anticipated to dominate in the near future on account of the increasing demand for MRO for commercial aircraft and the presence of renowned companies, especially in the U.S. Europe is likely to exhibit a significant CAGR fueled by the increasing awareness



About unique technology-based private leasing facilities and recycling services. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to showcase a healthy growth because of the major contribution of China.



Aircraft Hangar Market Industry Developments-

- In May 2020, The U.K. based Rubb Buildings Ltd. has signed a contract with the Welsh government to design and construct an Aircraft MRO hangar.

- At MRO Middle East 2020 event, BUILDAIR has announced to deliver inflatable hangar to the AJW Aviation Services. This hangar has been specially designing to hold business aircraft.

- In June 2019, BUILDAIR has completed the construction of the world's largest aircraft inflatable hangar. This hangar was designed for the Jeddah based Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries. This hangar has the capacity to hold Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.



