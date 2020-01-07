Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database
Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Industry
Description
Aircraft heavy maintenance visits (HMV) are the periodic inspections carried out on all commercial/civil airplanes after a certain amount of time or usage. In case of military aircraft, specific maintenance schedule is followed, which may or may not be similar to those of commercial/civil operators.
The North American region headed the global aircraft HMV market, while the other regions had moderate shares, in 2017. Due to the increasing passenger demand in Asia Pacific, the aircraft traffic in the region is expected to grow exponentially, in the next few years. It is also expected that Asia will operate nearly 40% of the total global aircraft fleet by the end of the forecast period. As a result, it is expected that the Asia Pacific region would witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period.
The report stipulates brief information about the industry through an overview of the market scenario. The detailed analysis comprises manufacturing technology, applications that have been employed extensively for the Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) market's growth. The global Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) market report also includes an in-depth analysis of competitive outlook, trending factors, industry trends, and key regional status.
This report focuses on the global Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AAR
Airbus
Honeywell International
Air France-KLM
Lufthansa Technik
ST Aerospace
Barnes Aerospace
Delta TechOps
Turkish Technic
SR Technics
Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corporation (EGAT)
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661495-global-aircraft-heavy-maintenance-visits-hmv-market-size
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airframe HMV
Engine HMV
Other Component HMV
Market segment by Application, split into
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Airframe HMV
1.4.3 Engine HMV
1.4.4 Other Component HMV
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Fixed Wing
1.5.3 Rotary Wing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Market Size
2.2 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
....
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AAR
12.1.1 AAR Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Introduction
12.1.4 AAR Revenue in Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AAR Recent Development
12.2 Airbus
12.2.1 Airbus Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Introduction
12.2.4 Airbus Revenue in Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Airbus Recent Development
12.3 Honeywell International
12.3.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Introduction
12.3.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.4 Air France-KLM
12.4.1 Air France-KLM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Introduction
12.4.4 Air France-KLM Revenue in Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Air France-KLM Recent Development
12.5 Lufthansa Technik
12.5.1 Lufthansa Technik Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Introduction
12.5.4 Lufthansa Technik Revenue in Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Lufthansa Technik Recent Development
12.6 ST Aerospace
12.6.1 ST Aerospace Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Introduction
12.6.4 ST Aerospace Revenue in Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ST Aerospace Recent Development
12.7 Barnes Aerospace
12.7.1 Barnes Aerospace Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Introduction
12.7.4 Barnes Aerospace Revenue in Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Barnes Aerospace Recent Development
12.8 Delta TechOps
12.8.1 Delta TechOps Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Introduction
12.8.4 Delta TechOps Revenue in Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Delta TechOps Recent Development
12.9 Turkish Technic
12.9.1 Turkish Technic Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Introduction
12.9.4 Turkish Technic Revenue in Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Turkish Technic Recent Development
12.10 SR Technics
12.10.1 SR Technics Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Introduction
12.10.4 SR Technics Revenue in Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visits (HMV) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 SR Technics Recent Development
12.11 Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corporation (EGAT)
Continued...
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3661495-global-aircraft-heavy-maintenance-visits-hmv-market-size
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)