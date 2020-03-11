Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- The global aircraft landing gear market is expected to gain momentum from the introduction to various technologies, namely, active damping systems, accurate load estimation techniques, and high strength materials for improving the capability of these gear systems.



This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled "Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), By Aircraft Type (Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft), By Type (Main landing gear, Nose landing gear), By Application (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Aviation) and Geography Forecast till 2026."



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most prominent companies operating in the aircraft landing gear market. They are as follows:



Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems

Liebherr-International AG

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Safran S.A.

MECAER Aviation Group

CIRCOR International, Inc.

Héroux-Devtek, Inc.

UTC Aerospace Systems

Parker Aerospace Aircraft Wheel & Brake

Triumph Group, Inc.

Other key market players



The report further mentions that there is increasing adoption of electric actuation systems and composite material, which, in turn, would drive the aircraft landing gear market growth during the forthcoming years. Additionally, the procurement of highly advanced military aircraft, rising demand for aircraft, and growing aircraft deliveries would skyrocket demand for the gear systems.



Highlights of the Report



In-depth analysis of the aircraft landing gear market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and barriers.



Porter's five forces analysis to put forward the potency of suppliers and buyers.

It helps the entrepreneurs in understanding the lucrative investment pockets present in the market.

Extensive analysis of all the possible segments available in the market.



North America to Lead Backed by High Demand for Commercial & Military Aircraft



In terms of geography, the market is grouped into Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Out of these regions, North America is projected to lead in terms of aircraft landing gear market revenue during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for military and commercial aircraft deliveries in this region. Besides, the presence of mammoth aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (U.S.) and Bombardier, Inc. (Canada), is expected to drive market growth. Apart from that, the persistent technological advancements would propel growth.



Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to follow the footsteps of North America and exhibit significant growth owing to the rising demand for aircraft from the emerging countries, such as India and China. Moreover, the increasing investments in military modernization programs that include the procurement of UAVs and advanced fighter jets are expected to boost growth in this region.



This Research Report Provides Features Like;



Discover regional market opportunities and trends

Identify emerging market demand & dynamics

Market intelligence with quality and accuracy

Deliverable formats like PDF, PPT, cloud, etc

Benchmark against competitors & global industry

Explore competitive strategy & market share



Key Players Focus on Bagging Contracts from Industry Giants to Strengthen Position



Renowned enterprises present in the market are constantly striving to gain the maximum aircraft landing gear market share in the coming years by gaining contracts from other companies. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:



May 2018: AirAsia X, a long-haul budget airline based in Malaysia, announced that it has selected Safran Landing Systems, a designer, developer, and manufacturer of aircraft landing gear, headquartered in France, to deliver landing gear maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. It is meant for the airline's A330 fleet. The contract further includes complete repair services and overhaul for 24 landing gears. The first scheduled services will be offered by the Safran facility situated in Singapore. It will run throughout 2025.

October 2018: Safran Landing Systems was chosen by Turkish Airlines to supply wheels and carbon brakes for its fleets of 25 Boeing 787-9 long-range aircraft and 25 Airbus A350-900. It is likely to enter service beginning in 2019. Safran will be able to reinforce its leadership in the market for brakes and wheels with the help of this contract, on long-range commercial jets. It will deliver the lightest carbon brake on Airbus A350 while reducing fuel consumption at the same time. Also, the company's electric brake will save weight while retaining longer service life, simplified maintenance, higher dispatch reliability, and excellent thermal absorption capacity on the Boeing 787.



