Aircraft Leasing Market May See a Big Move : BOC Aviation, Boeing Capital, Aviation Capital Group, AerCap

Major players profiled in the study are:

AerCap (Ireland), Air Lease Corporation (United States), BOC Aviation (Singapore), GECAS (United States), BBAM (United States), CIT Commercial Air (United States), Aviation Capital Group (United States), Boeing Capital Corporation (United States)



Scope of the Report of Aircraft Leasing

Aircraft Leasing refers to a contractual agreement calling for the lessee to pay the lessor for the use of aircraft. Aircraft lease aircraft from other airline or leasing companies in order to operate aircraft smoothly without financial burden and temporary increase in capacity by buying them for more number of years.



In August 2018, Avolon, an Irish firm, has opened up shop in Dublin, Ireland. Although it caters to a large client base spanning over 160 countries, it has decided to return to its roots in Ireland, which is home to various leasing companies.



The Global Aircraft Leasing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Business Jets), Lease Type (Dry Leasing, Wet Leasing), Airlines (Top-Tie, Middle Credits, New Entrants, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Rise In Awareness For Aircraft Leasing



Market Drivers:

- Advancement In Aircraft And Airport Infrastructure

- Demand For Less Capital Intensive Than Cash Purchase

- Increasing Number Of Air Travellers



Market Trend:

- Increasing Conversion Of Aircraft Into Freighters



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



