Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Rising customer inclination toward air travel due to it being a safer, faster and cost-effective travel option would drive aircraft lightning protection market outlook in the coming years. The industry has emerged as one of the most lucrative verticals in recent years and is slated to observe a significant growth outlook through 2026 owing to surging applications of composites in aircraft production.



The growing air travel would also increase the production of new aircrafts in the market, pushing the aircraft lightning protection demand further over the coming years.



Along with growing passenger traffic, the increasing usage of low-cost carriers and new development of cost-effective solutions for lightning strikes would further bolster the market demand through 2026.



Key Companies: - Honeywell International Inc, Cobham, Saab, TE Connectivity, Dayton Granger, Dexmet Corporation, Astroseal Products, Avidyne, All Weather Inc., L3 Aviation Products, Saywell, Cooper Antennas, Protek Devices, Exel Group, Niles Expanded Metals, Benmetal, Detect Inc., The Expanded Metal Company, The Gill Corporation



Several technological advancements with respect to mechanism, material and design of the aircraft configuration in an effort to make it safer, lighter, and more efficient would also drive aircraft lightning protection market growth.



Aircraft lightning protection market, with respect to the aircraft segment, is projected to observe heavy growth outlook through the forecast timespan owing to growing product deployment across regional jets throughout the world. The regional jet segment is likely to observe a growth rate of over 8% through 2026 due to increasing passenger traffic in air travel.



Meanwhile, under the fit segment, retrofit lightning protection material is poised to expand at a faster rate than its line fit counterpart and dominate the industry in the coming years.



Prominence of retrofit lightning protection materials can be attributed to upgradation and modification of aircraft components during maintenance and overhaul activities.



APAC aircraft lightning protection market is predicted to dominate the industry share in the future. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% through the forecast timespan. Steady growth in air passenger traffic is slated to be the major factor augmenting the market across the region. In fact, as per the IATA (International Air Transport Association) reports, APAC would possibly grow at a substantial rate of approximately 4.6% in passengers using airlines due to reduced air fare.



All in all, these factors are slated to deliver of a massive number of opportunities for global aircraft lightning protection market players. The competitive landscape of aircraft lightning protection market is inclusive of players like Saywell, The Gill Corporation, Dexmet Corporation, L3 Aviation Products, Honeywell, Microsemi Corporation, and Cobham among others.



