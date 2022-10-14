Aircraft Maintenance Services Market is Thriving Worldwide

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Aircraft Maintenance Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Aircraft Maintenance Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Lufthansa Technik (Germany), GE Aviation (United States), AFI KLM E&M (France), ST Engineering Aerospace (Singapore), MTU Friedrichshafen (Germany), AAR Corp (United States), SR Technics (Switzerland), SIA Engineering (Singapore).



Definition:

The aircraft management service includes managing maintenance according to commercial standards and ensuring all logistics. These things are done for both safety and operational efficiency. In addition, aircraft maintenance services offer aircraft owners several advantages. It includes complete control of the aircraft, but also offers the ability to reach a wider range of customers. This increases the number of Business Jet Charter trips your managed aircraft can make in a day and reduces your fixed costs. Aircraft maintenance services take full responsibility for aircraft, including maintenance and planning charters. Aircraft Maintenance Services members also receive discounted prices on fuel, training, jet maintenance, and insurance packages. In addition, the services use international accounting standards (e.g. EASA STC) which help keep track of performance and finances. The automotive and transportation industries are among the industries hardest hit by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and are currently in unprecedented uncertainty. COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the supply chain and product demand in the automotive sector. Industry concern has shifted from focusing on disrupting the supply chain from China to the general slump in demand for automotive products. Demand for commercial vehicles is expected to decrease with the discontinuation of all non-essential services. In addition, changes in consumer buying behavior due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic could have a serious impact on the growth of the industry in the near future. In the meantime, liquidity bottlenecks and the liquidity crisis have already affected the sales of the fleet operators, which is expected to increase further in the coming months.



Market Trends:

Maintenance and Crucial Repairs of Cargo Planes Due To an Increase in Flying Frequency

The Rise in International Trade and Demand for New Aircraft

Rising Airline Operators Are Upgrading Their Plane Models to Enable Cost-Saving That Results In Fuel Effic



Market Opportunities:

The Increase in Spending By Airline Companies on Aircraft Maintenance and Spare Parts

The Rise in Advanced Technologies for Maintenance Activities and OEMs

The Growing Presence of OEMs in the Maintenance Industry Providing Engine Maintenance Services



Market Drivers:

The Stringent Regulations Laid Down By Airworthiness Authorities

A Rise in Aircraft Modernization, Environmental Concerns, and Norms and Regulations

The Rise of Refurbished and Used Parts in the Engine and Non-Engine Maintenance

The Introduction of a N



Global Aircraft Maintenance Services market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



The Global Aircraft Maintenance Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Airframe, Engine, Component, Line), Application (Air Transport, BGA), Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft), Organization Type (Airline/Operator Maintenance Organization, Independent Maintenance Organization, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)), Service Type (Component Replacement & Rigging, Defect Rectification, Engine & APU, Aircraft on Ground)



On 3rd December 2020 - FL Technics Acquired Wright International (Leading Independent Line Maintenance Services Provider). The Deal Enables FL Technics with a Strong Presence in The Strategically Vital North American Market and Allows It to Serve Its Airline Clients in A Wider Network of Foreign Locations. and On 11th January 2021 - Elliott Aviation Completed its Acquisition of Atlanta-Based MRO, The Maintenance Group. The Maintenance Group Addition Expands Elliott Aviation's Portfolio of Qualifications Including Gulfstream G550/G450/G-V/G-IV/G-III/G-280/G-200/G-150/G-100, Falcon 2000/50/50EX, Among Others.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



