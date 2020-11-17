Aircraft Maintenance Services Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2025: Are Lufthansa Technik, GE Aviation, AFI KLM E&M

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The Latest Released Global Aircraft Maintenance Services market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Global Aircraft Maintenance Services market. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Lufthansa Technik (Germany), GE Aviation (United States), AFI KLM E&M (France), ST Engineering Aerospace (Singapore), MTU Friedrichshafen (Germany), AAR Corp (United States), SR Technics (Switzerland) and SIA Engineering (Singapore)



Brief Overview on Global Aircraft Maintenance Services

The aircraft management service includes managing maintenance according to commercial standards and ensuring all logistics. These things are done for both safety and operational efficiency. In addition, aircraft maintenance services offer aircraft owners several advantages. It includes complete control of the aircraft, but also offers the ability to reach a wider range of customers. This increases the number of Business Jet Charter trips your managed aircraft can make in a day and reduces your fixed costs. Aircraft maintenance services take full responsibility for aircraft, including maintenance and planning charters. Aircraft Maintenance Services members also receive discounted prices on fuel, training, jet maintenance, and insurance packages. In addition, the services use international accounting standards (e.g. EASA STC) which help keep track of performance and finances. The automotive and transportation industries are among the industries hardest hit by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and are currently in unprecedented uncertainty. COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the supply chain and product demand in the automotive sector. Industry concern has shifted from focusing on disrupting the supply chain from China to the general slump in demand for automotive products. Demand for commercial vehicles is expected to decrease with the discontinuation of all non-essential services. In addition, changes in consumer buying behavior due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic could have a serious impact on the growth of the industry in the near future. In the meantime, liquidity bottlenecks and the liquidity crisis have already affected the sales of the fleet operators, which is expected to increase further in the coming months.

Opportunities

- The Increase in Spending By Airline Companies on Aircraft Maintenance and Spare Parts

- The Rise in Advanced Technologies for Maintenance Activities and OEMs

- The Growing Presence of OEMs in the Maintenance Industry Providing Engine Maintenance Services

The Global Aircraft Maintenance Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Airframe, Engine, Component, Line), Application (Air Transport, BGA), Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft), Organization Type (Airline/Operator Maintenance Organization, Independent Maintenance Organization, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)), Service Type (Component Replacement & Rigging, Defect Rectification, Engine & APU, Aircraft on Ground)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



