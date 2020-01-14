Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Global aircraft manufacturing market report provides in-depth analysis of market growth, current and future trends, future insights, and segmentation. The report also covers comprehensive analysis of leading players existed in the market. This report contains the detailed study of market share with dominate regions and their accurate share in terms of revenue.



Global aircraft manufacturing market size is estimated to reach from USD 43.94 billion in 2017 to USD 63.82 billion by 2025 at a recorded CAGR of 4.8% over the prediction period. A growing number of passengers is one of the major for the rising demand for civil aircraft. The growth of the middle-class group combined with increasing travel & tourism is a key factor to drive the global aircraft manufacturing market growth.



In addition to air travel demand fundamentals, the aircraft manufacturing industry is also shaped by factors such as the regulatory environment, infrastructure requirements, and technology development. Several key elements in this arena are market liberalization, airport infrastructure development and environmental regulations. Evolving airline business strategies and product offerings are bringing more value to travelers in numerous ways. These developments have increased consumer inclination as they now have to pay for only the services they want. An analysis of the above factors has led us to believe that the global aircraft manufacturing market is poised to grow substantially over the next few years. An increasing number of orders for the market leaders including Airbus and Boeing with a backlog production of the next 10 years is expected to boost global aircraft manufacturing market size.



Aircraft manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. By product, the market is classified as helicopters, gliders, passenger aircraft, ultralight aircraft, blimps, and others. By application, the market is sub-segmented into civil, military & defense, commercial, and others.



Based on geography, the global aircraft manufacturing market is sub-segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and MEA. Among these, the North America region holds the leading position for global aircraft manufacturing market share. This region has developed after a period of consolidation, bankruptcy, and economic recession. North America accounted for around 35% of global aircraft manufacturing market share in 2017. Likewise, the Asia Pacific and Europe region also witnessing substantial improvements in the global aircraft manufacturing market. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to remain its continued growth owing to rising defense spending by countries such as India, China, ASEAN, and South Korea region. The huge economic growth in the Asia Pacific has formed a novel category of the middle-class which has improved the air travelers in the area. The Favorable strategies shaped by the governments of such countries have more stimulated investments in the airline segment. Overall, the global aircraft manufacturing market analysis shows positive growth trends globally.



The global aircraft manufacturing market is highly fragmented due to the existence of top vendors. The major factor of the global aircraft manufacturing market share is seized by global companies like Airbus and Boeing. Increasing demand for passenger aircraft, particularly from the Asia Pacific is leading to improved aircraft orders and sales for these companies. Growing military expenditure is also boosting the sales of fighter aircraft.



