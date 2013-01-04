Aircraft Manufacturing Market in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Aircraft Manufacturing market in China to reach US$35.7 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased passenger and freight use. The Aircraft Manufacturing market in China has also been witnessing environmental standards stimulating aircraft replacement. However, the hesitance of foreign buyers to purchase Chinese aircrafts poses the biggest challenge in the Aircraft Manufacturing market in China.



Aircraft Manufacturing Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Aircraft Manufacturing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Chengdu Aircraft Industrial Co. Ltd., Shenyang Aircraft Corp., Xi'an Aero-Engine (Group) Ltd. and Xi'an Aircraft Industry Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Jincheng Group Co. Ltd., Taikoo Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd., Shenyang Liming Aero-Engine Group Corporation Ltd., and Hongdu Aviation Industry Group Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91936/aircraft-manufacturing-market-in-china-2011-2015.html