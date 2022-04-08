Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Worth $5.6 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2022 -- According to the new research report, the "Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market by End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Material (Composites, Alloys, Stainless Steel), Product, Engine Type (Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft), Aircraft Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated at USD 4.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The aviation industry is keen on bringing down the carbon footprints to achieve a sustainable environment and meet the stringent regulatory standards on emissions. Aircraft nacelles are enclosed housing for turbine engines, which are manufactured in a streamlined manner to reduce the effects of drag on the aircraft. Thrust reversers are a part of the entire engine nacelle system that is used to slow down the aircraft after their touchdown on landing by redirecting the exhaust gases. Many thrust reversers include clamshell doors that open and close at specific times.



The Exhaust System is estimated to lead the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market in 2020



Typically, exhaust system is a component of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser system. Based on End User, the Exhaust System of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. The production of exhaust system is expected to scale up rapidly in the coming decade due to rapid developments in technological pathways. Countries such as Canada, France, and China are contributing significantly to the long-term productivity plans.



The Aircraft Nacelle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on product type, the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser is segmented into below Thrust Reverser, aircraft reverser, engine build-up unit, exhaust system. The Aircraft Nacelle segment of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The production of exhaust system is expected to scale up rapidly in the coming decade due to rapid developments in technological pathways. Countries such as Canada, France, and China are contributing significantly to the long-term productivity plans.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market"



439 – Tables

45 – Figures

298 – Pages



North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



United States is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries such as United States and Canada in North America are focused on investing in the aviation industry to keep up with Europe and Chinese manufacturers. With supportive policies and initiatives to decarbonize aviation emissions, the North American market is deemed to be one of the strong demand centers for Aircraft parts and components.



Major players operating in the renewable jet fuel market include Safran (France), Spirit AeroSystems (US), FACC AG (Austria), Barnes Group Inc (US), and Woodward (US) among others. Some of the Private and small enterprises in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market include Aernnova Aerospace S.A. (Spain), Magellan Aerospace Corporation (Canada), Collins Aerospace (US), The NORDAM Group (US), and GKN Aerospace (UK).



