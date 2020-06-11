Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Aircraft Oxygen Systems' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are B/E Aerospace Inc. (United States), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Cobham plc (United Kingdom), Technodinamika (Russia), SKYbrary Aviation (United Kingdom), Aeromedix (United States), Air Liquide (France), BASA Aviation Ltd. (Bulgaria), AIR TEAM, s.r.o. (Czech Republic), Precise Flight, Inc. (United States), Ventura Aerospace (United States)



Aircraft oxygen systems, designed to store or to generate a supply of pure oxygen, are installed in many military aircraft and in most commercial and business aircraft types. Additionally, based on the type and the role of the aircraft concerned, the oxygen system may be used for normal operations, in order to offer supplemental oxygen for specific situations. Also, for provision of emergency oxygen in the event of smoke, fire, fumes or loss of pressurisation. With air transport being cost effective day-by-day, the number of travellers is expected to increase significantly. Thriving number of aircraft passengers has created a strong demand for efficient oxygen systems.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Passenger Oxygen System, Crew Oxygen System), Application (Military Aircraft, Civil Aviation Aircraft, Other), Mechanism Type (Chemical Oxygen Generator, Compressed Oxygen System), Component Type (Oxygen Delivery System, Oxygen Mask), Fit Type (Line Fit, Retrofit)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Continuous Innovations of Advanced and Safer Aircraft in the Aviation Sector



Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Recognise and Predict Fault



Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Number of Air Travellers across the World



Replacement of Aging Aircraft



Restraints: Stringent Regulations for Safety



Limited Production Capacity



Challenges: High Cost of Set-Up Equipment



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Aircraft Oxygen Systems Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Aircraft Oxygen Systems market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Aircraft Oxygen Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Aircraft Oxygen Systems

Chapter 4: Presenting the Aircraft Oxygen Systems Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Aircraft Oxygen Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



