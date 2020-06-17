Aircraft Pushback Tugs Market in Good Shape in 2019; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Sales of Aircraft Pushback Tugs Surged on the Back of Up-Gradation & Expansion of Airport Infrastructure, COVID-19 Outbreak to Halt Production: FMI

The growing airline sector is anticipated to boost the requirement for new aircraft & airport ground support equipment (GSE).This is projected to impel the aircraft pushback tugs market at a substantial pace during the assessment period. Moreover, the number of new airports is rising in developing nations. The up-gradation and expansion of airport infrastructure will fuel the aircraft pushback tugs market during the assessment period, 2018-2028.



Aircraft Pushback Tugs Market: New Developments and Product Innovations

Aircraft tugs have progressed from their roots as converted work trucks and farm tractors. They are technologically progressed machines that are customized to a definite function of securely moving aircraft on the ground. Earlier accessible as omni-directional units, tractor style, and manned pushback style that contain and lift the aircraft's nose landing gear, is now accessible as remotely operated electric units.

As markets dictate progressions in technology, pushback tug operators required a more user friendly and faster machine than traditional tractor tugs. Mototok Company launched, Spacer 8600, an automatic guided vehicle (AGV) that simplifies the pushback operation with a basic interface, and doesn't necessitate an additional license to maneuver. This, in turn, lets more members of ground handling personnel execute with the push of a button and significantly reduce delays.



Moreover, these machines can place themselves accurately every single time, pushback at a regulated pace, and come back to docking autonomously.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak has had a severe and swift impact on all industries globally including the aircraft pushback tugs market. Indications include a disruption in Chinese components exports, large scale production interruptions all over Europe, and the shutdown of assembly plants in the United States. This is strongly pressurizing on the industry already coping with a downshift in worldwide demand, and probably leading to increased M&A exercises.



Europe to Witness Increasing Demand for Aircraft Pushback Tugs



The Asia Pacific is projected to be the most lucrative market, due to developing economies of India and China. The rising population of the region and growing air traffic is prompting the airline industry growth in the region. The growing number of airports and the comparatively rising demand for new aircraft GSE is anticipated to notably boost the demand for aircraft pushback tugs in that region. The MEA region is projected to reflect significant development in the market during the assessment period as a result of the growing airline industry and air traffic in the region.



Moreover, Europe is projected to have prominent growth in the global market, as a result of the increasing demand for aircraft and the extension of airport infrastructure. North America is likely to have moderate growth due to the increasing airline transportation and rising expenditure on airport infrastructure.



Aircraft Pushback Tugs Market: Competitive landscape



Market players in the aircraft pushback tugs market are recognizing concerns such as safety issues, higher investments, and cost-intensive trained staff, and are working towards developing advanced solutions. Market players are joining forces to further develop towbar-less aircraft tugs, Eagle Tugs, and Tronair, Inc. is a key example of such development.